Thursday night's sunset in Minneapolis was insane [PHOTOS]
It rained off-and-on Thursday afternoon into the evening in Minneapolis.
The slight nuisance added to getting into or out of one's car was more than made up for by the view.
Good God, that view.
It seems the whole city was lit up by an array of yellows, oranges, pinks, and purples. A couple rainbows crashed the party.
This spectacular arrangement of backlighting wasn't lost on anyone outside, or anywhere near a window. Or holding a camera, or a phone with a camera tool.
Within an hour, Instagram was flooded with gorgeous images of the City of Lakes illuminated by colors that usually require a painter's palette or hallucenogenic drugs.
No need to try to explain this. We have no idea what's going on in these photos. Consult your priests and poets. And don't stop looking to the sky.
The sky and rainbow tonight after the storm and just before sunset. It only lasted a few minutes but it was unbelievable!
I'm sorry but WHAT just happened! Seriously things like this just make me feel ALIVE! Looked outside, grabbed my keys, no shoes, no pants, no bra hahah BOOKED it and ran around outside in the rain just admiring this GORGEOUS, AMAZING sky that we get to live with everyday. Shit. I'm obsessed. Like this is real! This beautiful artwork in the sky we get to watch everyday! Always different, always unique. F I'm so mind blown.