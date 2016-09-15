Thursday night's sunset in Minneapolis was insane [PHOTOS]

The slight nuisance added to getting into or out of one's car was more than made up for by the view.

Good God, that view.

It seems the whole city was lit up by an array of yellows, oranges, pinks, and purples. A couple rainbows crashed the party.

This spectacular arrangement of backlighting wasn't lost on anyone outside, or anywhere near a window. Or holding a camera, or a phone with a camera tool.

Within an hour, Instagram was flooded with gorgeous images of the City of Lakes illuminated by colors that usually require a painter's palette or hallucenogenic drugs.

No need to try to explain this. We have no idea what's going on in these photos. Consult your priests and poets. And don't stop looking to the sky.

A photo posted by Waris Syed (@warbux2000) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:18pm PDT

A faint double rainbow!! Absolutely love our view!! #minneapolis #downtown #rainbow #condolife A photo posted by Derek Shuck (@dlsphoto) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:31pm PDT

#nofilter #yellowsky #minneapolis #mpls #traffic #rain #rainyday #raining #wierdsky #mplsphotographer A photo posted by Nouri A (@nourixone) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:31pm PDT

������ #rainbow #sunset #minneapolis #mpls A photo posted by Leia Gravon (@leia433) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:43pm PDT

The sky's on fire tonight �� A photo posted by Amy Thom (@amylinnea_photo) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:42pm PDT

My delay comes with a view #nofilter #onthego #worktrip #missingchi #mua #minneapolis #sunset #stormysky #americanairlines A photo posted by Ryane Michaels (@rylms) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:37pm PDT

#PurpleRain tonight in #MPLS #prince #rainyday #minneapolis #home A photo posted by Bennett Porter (@gottahavemyhops) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

mpls // purple rain(bow) A photo posted by Dakotah Rae (@dakotahraejohnson) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:37pm PDT

The sky over Mpls is stunning right now A photo posted by Lucy H (@lucy612) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:30pm PDT