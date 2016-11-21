Three free things to do this week

Pop-Up Beer Garden

Somerset, Wisconsin taproom Oliphant Brewing is crossing over to Minnesota to throw a beer party this week at Bachelor Farmer. Their beers include a variety of lagers, a dubbel with molassas, a pumpkin and spice ale, and a brew made with Fronterac grapes. Wednesday, 5 to 10 p.m. The Bachelor Farmer, 50 Second Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-206-3920.

Thanksgiving Eve Dance Party

For those who would rather start their weekend with a dance party, this dance night at Jager is a sure thing. Tonight, the 90s Preservation Society will host this evening of tunes and videos from the decade. Get ready for some alternative angst, pop songs you long forgot, and maybe a few hip-hop jams or two. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday. Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.

Wells Fargo WinterSkate Minneapolis

The Holidazzle doesn't open until later this week. However, the ice rink will be opening early for a little fun on Wednesday. Stop by around 1:30 p.m. for free skating, free hot chocolate, and other fun. Loring Park, Willow Street and Grant Street, Minneapolis.