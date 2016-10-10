Three free things to do this week

Bourbon, Bones, and Beer

Folks looking to break their Monday blues need look no further than this smile-inducing yappy hour, where pups will dine alongside their human buddies. Forget the house-made pickles; the menu on Mondays will feature house-made doggy snacks for your canine. Tennis balls and bandanas are some of the freebies your furry friend will score. Humans will get treats as well, with $4 pints, $3 bourbon shots, and a $12 special that gets you a beer, a brat, and a shot. Or stay for the evening, as the regular happy hour kicks in at 8 p.m. with house wine and other food specials. The event, co-hosted by Sidewalk Dog, raises funds for Pet Haven. 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday. Butcher & the Boar, 1121 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-238-8888. Mondays through October 31.

Justin Quinn

Flat Earth Society

TuckUnder isn't your typical gallery. It's also the home of Pete Driessen. At each show, there are be pockets of art to be discovered in the garage, in the bathroom, in the alley, and in the backyard. See work by Justin Quinn, Timothy Granlund, Rochelle Woldorsky, Chance Greaves, Chad Rutter, Julia Helen Rice, Meena Mangalvedhekar, Reid Oyen, and Rian Kerrane. Paintings, installation, sculpture, and raspberries will be found here. TuckUnder Projects, 5120 York Ave. S., Minneapolis. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m.

5 to 10 on Hennepin

As the weather gets colder, 5 to 10 on Hennepin heads indoors. Explore the artists' market, enjoy snacks, and listen to live music from Alexander East, E-Tones, Miss Elaine Eos, and Medicinall. Outside, there will be street performances and other fun to find. City Center, 33 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis. Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m.