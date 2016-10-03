Three free things to do this week

Caitlin Karolczak

Get into the Halloween spirit with Norseman Distillery's feature artist for October: Caitlin Karolczak. Her haunting portraits look both ancient and modern, with naked forms, glowing halows, and the occasional bone. See her work up close this Tuesday while enjoying cocktails. 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Unit 19, Minneapolis; 612-568-5299.

Tattersall Vintage Clothing & Record Sale

For those who aren’t a fan of malls, being able to buy cool stuff without trekking to one is a good thing. Shopping at a distillery? Even better. This Thursday, Tattersall in northeast Minneapolis invites guests to drink and browse at its unique happy hour. Sip on delicious cocktails while sifting through Soft Abuse’s vinyl stacks. Or check out the vintage threads from the collections of Double Peace Studio, Rosebud Was the Sled, and Invisible Ceremony. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Ste 150, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.

TNT at TBF: A Latte Art Throwdown

Some artists use acrylics, others use foam. This Thursday, the Bachelor Farmer hosts a latte art competition open to all (it's free to watch, $5 to compete). Is caffeine not your thing? Head out to the beer garden where artenders will be serving pints. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday. The Bachelor Farmer, 50 Second Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-206-3920.