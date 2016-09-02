Three free things to do this week

Shelly Mosman

(Norseman Distillery, 430 NE Wilson St, Minneapolis; 612-568-5299)

Shelly Mosman's portraits range from stark to embellished, whimsicle to haunting. See them in person at this exhibition featuring large-scale prints of her photography. Cocktails will be imbibed at this opening reception at Norseman. Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m.

Utopian Podium: Works Progress & Water Bar

(Ecolab Plaza, 376 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul)

Northeast Minneapolis' Water Bar is coming to St. Paul this week with a lunchtime session on the Ecolab Plaza. Come sip some water, and learn about our most important resource. Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.



"Moss, Burrs & Seeds"/"Fake Rock Show Shop"

(Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E. W., St. Anthony; 763-694-7707)

These two shows at Silverwood Park both speak to nature, but in very different ways using vastly different materials. Sophia Heymans' landscapes and aerial scenes don't just celebrate nature, nature is part of her paintings, as she uses things like grass, pine combs to add texture. Meanwhile, Kate Casanova heads into rocky territory with her latest sculpture and video project. “Fake Rock Show Shop” examines the allure of rocks and how collectors impact the value of these natural elements. Meet the artists Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.