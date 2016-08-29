Three free things to do this week

MN Paws on the Patio

(Longfellow Grill, 2990 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-721-2711)

This self-proclaimed "yappy hour" invites patrons and their pups to celebrate the dog days of summer together. Enjoy specialty vodka cocktails, and order some grub -- 10 percent of the food and drink sales on the patio/courtyard will benefit MN PAWS, which seeks to find shelter dogs forever homes. Freebies and other treats abound as well. RSVP here. 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.

Transmission

(Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686)

This week's hump day dance party is all about heart-felt synth troubadors Depeche Mode. Listen to their tunes, the bands who influenced them, and the bands they influenced. 21+. 10 p.m. to midnight Wednesday.

Backyard BBQ Bash: Chef Shack Turns 10

(Chef Shack Ranch Mpls, 3025 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-2575)

This Thursday, Chef Shack will celebrate 10 years with a shindig at the ranch. Out on the asphalt, the barbeque will be served by the plateful. Wash it down with some cold beer, and keep the food party going with mini-doughnuts. Live music and games will entertain crowds between gorging, and non-perishable foodshelf items will be collected for Second Harvest Heartland. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday.