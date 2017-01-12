Three art shows to pick up your mood politically (and other gallery parties this week)

Sidewalk to Superior

Where it’s at: Silverwood Park Gallery, 2500 County Rd. E W., St. Anthony.

What it’s about: Marty Harris takes a fresh approach to landscape painting with a series of colorful works that live in the between space between representation and abstraction. While you visit the opening reception for Harris’ show, you can stop by the concurrent exhibition, “graft,” by John Bell and Alonso Sierralta.

Why you should go: There’s a music to Harris’ paintings, a rhythm that jumps out of his work. Taking viewers on a hike through the woods, he provides a vivacious soundtrack through his playful use of shape and color.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Bianka Groves

Three Jerome Artists



Where it’s at: Northern Clay Center, 2424 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Recipients of the Jerome Ceramic Artist Project Grant -- Bianka Groves, Brady McLearen, and Elizabeth Pechacek -- share their work at a reception. Two of the recipients, Groves and McLearen, travelled to Europe with their grant funds. Groves was researching Scandinavian architecture and post-war ceramics, while McLearen did a six-week artist-in-residence program at the Guldagergaard International Research Center in Skælskør, Denmark. Pechacek, meanwhile, used her background as a metal artist to inform her clay practice.

Why you should go: This show offers a chance to see the fruits of these three artists pursuits over the past year. Check out how their projects inspired their work.

When: The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The exhibition runs through January 13.

Spark: Artwork and Conversation with Emily Schadow

Where it’s at: Showroom, 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Painter Emily Schadow shakes things up at the Showroom with an exhibition that’s as much social critique as it is an art show. Through the lens of a pop-art aesthetic, Schadow offers a fierce critique on the excesses of the internet and social media using hashtags and memes in this provocative show.

Why you should go: There’s something in the air right now. With a new president looming, artists are making work that’s ready to bite. Schadow falls into this category, though her pieces not only take on political ass clownery, but also the social systems that perpetuate white supremacy, rape culture, and more. Whether you’re shocked or incensed, these pieces are meant to get you unsettled -- in a good way.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

(Japonisme IV, CaitlinBrutger)

Disruption: 2017 Volunteer Biennial/Bleed & Burn

Where it’s at: Soap Factory, 514 Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Volunteers keep the much-loved Minneapolis gallery, the Soap Factory, humming, and every two years, they get a chance to shine. For the Soap Factory’s 2017 Biennial, artists who put in the elbow grease to keep the space afloat are highlighted in this exhibition curated by interns Mackenzie Catton and Jessi Goodell. A performance piece by Paige Carlson will be featured at the opening reception. Concurrently, you can check out “Bleed & Burn,” an exhibition that features artist-made flags that will eventually be burned, and is curated by Crystal Quinn and Alexa Horochowski.

Why you should go: The Soap Factory is always a great place for a party, and this Saturday you get two shows in one. See the latest inspirations of Soap Factory volunteers, and dive into some old-fashioned political art with the “Bleed & Burn” show.

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday.