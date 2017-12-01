This week's top holiday markets (and who to shop for at each one)

Here’s a guide to some of the best local events to stop by over the next two weeks. You may just get all your shopping done in a weekend and never have to go to the mall! (Wouldn’t that be a dream?)

SooVAC Artists Holiday Shop



Art is one of the best gifts you can give someone you love. It’s unique, it’s thoughtful, and it helps support local artists. Uptown’s SooVAC holiday market is one of the best, and their roster of artists and makers is enormous. (Seriously, check out the Facebook event page to see them all.) Oh, and did we mention it runs from December 1 to December 24? Can’t beat it.



Get gifts for: your boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse, yourself



(Begins Friday, Dec. 1. Times vary. Soo Visual Art Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Ste. 101, Minneapolis)

Betty’s Bizarre Bazaar 2017



Are you a big fan of the quirky Northeast bar and eatery Betty Danger’s Country Club, with its Ferris wheel, slushy drinks, kitschy décor, and mini golf? Then the Bizarre Bazaar is for you. Shop for cute cross-stich art from Lady Dagger, glittery jewels from Glam Tramp, and colorful posters and illustrations from Pretty Optimistic.



Get gifts for: your BFF, your sister, your sibling’s cool girlfriend



(Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Betty Danger’s Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis)

Holiday Craft Hop



This sale, hosted by the American Craft Council, is one of my favorites because it’s huge. There’s really something for everyone, whether you’re looking for vintage clothing, pottery, or textiles. Pro tip: Bring a tote bag or two to haul your purchases home.



Get gifts for: Mom, your hipster boss



(Saturday, Dec. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. Grain Belt Bottling House, 1224 Marshall St. NE, Ste. 200, MInneapolis)

Julmarknad at American Swedish Institute



Even if you aren’t Swedish, you’ll want to check out the American Swedish Institute’s Julmarknad holiday market. It’s just so festive. Tomte the Christmas gnome will be there, and so will Santa, so you should be too. Pick up folklore-inspired gifts and bring the whole family to enjoy music, food, and dancing.



Get gifts for: grandma and grandpa



(Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3. $10 adults. ASI, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis)

Tattersall Holiday Market



We love a good holiday market where we can drink a cocktail or two. It makes shopping so much more fun. Clearly, we're not alone in this, because Tattersall Distilling in Northeast is hosting its very own holiday market. Here you'll find the goods of local makers like Neal Jewelry, Hobby Farmer Canning Company, and Duluth Pack.

Get gifts for: your aunts and uncles, or your cousins who moved to New York



(Saturday, Dec. 9. noon to 5 p.m. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis)