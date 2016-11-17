This week's must-see art shows

MCAD Art Sale MCAD Gallery

Nov 17th 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Nov 18th 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Nov 19th 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

$125-$150 Thu.; $25 Fri.; free Sat.

"Ernest Arthur Bryant III: Life and Times of the Time Traveler"



Where it’s at: MAEP Gallery at Mia, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The next artist to be featured at Mia’s MAEP Galleries is Ernest Arthur Bryant III, whose latest project draws on historical print techniques to create an oversized graphic novel. Called The Life and Times of the Time Traveler, the work takes inspiration from sources as varied as the Bible, the Mahabharata, and 101 Nights.

Why you should go: There’s more than one way to look at history. In encyclopedic museums, visitors have a chance to look at historical objects and artifacts as a way of learning about our world and its past. With Bryant’s new show, he takes a bit more of an immersive approach. Employing methods of creating etchings and other prints from past eras, the artist transforms old ways of doing things into new ways of seeing the world.

Opening: The opening reception is this Thursday, November 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be an artist's talk at 2 p.m. Sunday.

MCAD Art Sale

Where it’s at: 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The highly anticipated MCAD Art Sale is upon us, with a super chance to purchase the next Rembrandt or Picasso of the 21st Century. The sale begins Thursday, with a $150 admission price, which gets to reduced to $25 on Friday and no cost on Saturday.

Why you should go: Held over the course of three days, the sale features the work of MCAD students and recent graduates, creating an opportunity to pick up some sweet deals on artwork by emerging artists before they get too famous and you can’t afford them. Whatever your budget range, it’s the perfect way to start the holiday gift-buying season right.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Friday, 9-5 p.m. Saturday.

Yarnado 2016: My Mom’s 7th Annual Knitting Trunk Show

Where it’s at: Rogue Buddha, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The long belabored debate about the divide between crafts and art comes to a head this weekend, when Rogue Buddha Gallery hosts the seventh-annual knitting trunk show featuring the talents of gallery owner Nicholas Harper’s mom. With hats, scarves, beanie caps, leg warmers, afghans, and more, it’s the perfect thing to check out as the weather finally starts to get chilly.

Why you should go: Winter might be late this year, but we know what’s coming. And since you are probably going to be spending months on end in your winter gear, you might as well have the home-made stylings from a knitting expert. Stopping by the Yarnado also means you get to see all the cool art on view in the gallery.



When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.



"John Reeve: Some Hidden Magic"/Holiday Sale and Exhibition

Where it’s at: Northern Clay Center, 2424 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Northern Clay Center pays homage to master potter John Reeve, who passed away in 2012, with a retrospective exhibition. Curated by Nora Vaillant, the show highlights Reeve’s 50-year career creating unusual stoneware, porcelain, and earthenware. In addition, the Center also opens its holiday sale this weekend.

Why you should go: Pottery in many ways celebrates the art of ritual. Rather than other visual artforms, which feature objects to be looked at and never touched, pottery celebrates the everyday experience by creating beauty out of objects we use. Come see Reeve’s soulful and vibrant works, and take a look at the other offerings for sale.

When: The show runs November 20 through January 1. There will be an opening reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and a curator-led slide talk and gallery discussion at 1 p.m.