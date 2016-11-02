This week's must-see art shows

2015/16 Jerome Fellowship Panel Discussion



Where it’s at: MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Recipients of the 2015/16 Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship take the stage at MCAD Gallery to discuss their work with educator and arts critic Christina Schmid, who wrote about each of the artists for the catalog that accompanies the exhibition. The evening should feature a lively talk about the work on view.

Why you should go: The Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship, which comes with a $12,000 award, is pretty competitive. The five winners this cycle -- Emmett Ramstad, Lindsay Rhyner, Holly Streekstra, Star Wallowing Bull, and Samual Weinberg -- were selected from a pool of 220 applicants. The grant means they get to work with visiting critics throughout the year, and use MCAD facilities. Basically, the honor is a way of giving recognition to artists who are making exciting work on the scene right now, so the panel discussion is a great chance to see their work and also hear about some of their processes behind making it.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Twin Cities Social Justice Festival

Where it’s at: SpringHouse Ministry Center, 610 W. 28th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Art and social justice collide for a day full of art, film, hip hop, improv, and spoken word. The event is hosted by Edit, a nonprofit that uses art to work with youth and build change. The festival brings artists together to use their tools to help make the world a better place.

Why you should go: The Twin Cities is full of great artists and companies that help change the discourse about a host of issues, such as equity and Black Lives Matter. This festival is a great chance to familiarize yourself with some of these groups. There will be improv, a piece by Somali performer Ifrah Mansour, films presented by the Iraqi and American Reconciliation Project, and music from Keno Evol and Truth Maze. It’s a great chance to meet artists whose work intersects with social justice.

When: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday.

MNJag Gallery



Where it’s at: Stillwater Art Guild Gallery, 402 Main St., N., Stillwater.

What it’s about: The Minnesota Jewelry Guild presents 20 different jewelry artists, who will be exhibiting pieces. There will also be 50 artists featured on an earring wall of 100 pieces.

Why you should go: Since the holidays are around the corner, now is the perfect time to start thinking about gift-giving. Art of any kind makes a spectacular original gift. Jewelry especially can be a wonderful thing to get for a friend or for yourself.

When: The opening event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, with the show running through November 27.

The Geo Politics of Monetized Airspace

Where it’s at: Midway Contemporary Art, 527 Second Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Midway Contemporary Art's latest exhibition features two highly influential contemporary artists: Martha Rosler, who is based in Brooklyn, and Sarah Staton, who is British. Curated by Egija Inzule, the show is subtitled “Come Fly with Me, I Meet You by the Airside Gucci Concession at 4, Fox Fur Hat.”

Why you should go: The Twin Cities is always a great place for local contemporary art, but Midway is one of the spots to hit for seeing high-caliber contemporary art from around the world. Tap into these two highly established artists in a show that will hopefully show you something that’s a bit off the usual path.

When: The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and runs through December 17.