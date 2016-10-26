This week's must-see art shows

MotionPoems Walker Art Center

(Mychael Barratt, Life Imitating Art VIII, 2001)



"Art of the Print: From the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers"

Where it’s at: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Way back in 1880, the Royal Academy of Arts in London refused to recognize printmaking as a creative, rather than a merely reproductive, art form. Incensed by this exclusion, a group of printmakers formed their own institution, the Painter Etchers and Engravers, which is now known as the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers. Highpoint Center for Printmaking in Lyn-Lake welcomes an exhibition by this group. It's curated by James Brent, who selected work by 18 of the society’s current members. This Friday, the gallery will host an opening reception with tours of HP’s printshop and delicious beverages and hors d’oeuvres.

Why you should go: For some reason, printmaking historically has suffered from a lack of respect in the art world. Seen as further down in the hierarchy than painting or other art forms, printmakers had to fight to prove their worth and creative merit. That’s probably not so true these days, but it’s good to have a reminder of the breadth and quality that printmaking artists can explore with their work.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday.

"Artability Show and Artsale"



Where it’s at: The Great Hall, 180 Fifth St. E., Ste. 160, St. Paul.

What it’s about: More than 100 artists living with mental illnesses will participate in the annual "Artability Show," a People Incorporated program. After participating in a series of art and writing workshops, the artists will show their pieces at the sale. They'll keep 80 percent of the profits, with the remaining 20 going back to the program. Writers who have participated will also have their work available in an anthology on sale at the show.

Why you should go: Art can be a great healer, especially for people who are struggling. For that reason alone the "Artability Show" is a great effort to support. But this event isn’t only about providing a service. There are rich talents within the mental-health community, and indeed, it’s sometimes true that those who live with mental illness are able to tap into truths and aesthetics that others cannot. Coming to this show will reveal new ways of seeing the world and appreciating art.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Circling Justice: A poetry reading and community discussion



Where it’s at: The Third Bird, 1612 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Poet and activist Quiana Towns, from Flint, Michigan, is in town for the premiere of MotionPoems 2016 at the Walker Art Center. She'll also be stoping by the Third Bird for a talk. She’ll be joined by local writers David Lawrence Grant and Coya White Hat-Artichoker to discuss issues of social justice, including the Flint water crisis, the Dakota Access pipeline, the elections, Black Lives Matter, and more.

Why you should go: Artists often find themselves at the forefront of social issues, and Qiana Towns is no exception. Born and raised in Flint, she’s volunteered in her community for over 25 years, and uses her poetry to address social change, on top of her work as an activist.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday.

Family Art Day/ Dia de Arte Familiar



Where it’s at: Intermedia Arts, 2822, Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: To celebrate Dia de Los Muertos, Family Art Day is a fun happening of art making and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Visual artists, performers, musicians, and storytellers will celebrate the indigenous Mexican Day of the Dead tradition through puppetry, traditional Mexican dance, Andean music, and healthy snacks and beverages. The party is part of the upcoming Festival de las Calaveras.

Why you should go: Festival de las Calaveras is always quite the event, and this year it should be no exception when it takes place at the Cedar on November 5. The Family Art Day, presented by the

festival as well as Intermedia Arts, is a chance for the younger humans in your life to get in on the fun, and get into the spirit of the Day of the Dead.

When: 12-2:30 p.m. Sunday.