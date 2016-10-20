This week's must-see art shows

Metrodome Destruction Event



Where it’s at: Republic at Seven Corners, 221 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Music photographer Steven Cohen shows off his series of photographs of the Metronome's 2014 demolishing. The photos will be shown in the AUX1 Gallery Space at Republic, capturing the last days of Minneapolis’ former sports stadium.

Why you should go: Fans of TPT's Lost Twin Cities and Facebook's Old Minneapolis community will enjoy Cohen’s photographs documenting the days between February and April of 2014, when the once great Metrodome, a signature structure of the Twin Cities landscape, was razed. Capturing the dystopian aesthetic of the great ruins, Cohen finds beauty in chaos.

When: 8-10 p.m. Thursday.

Reading and artist talk with Christi Furnas and Caitlin Skaalrud



Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Christi Furnas and Caitlin Skaalrud are two artists who use their art to navigate mental health issues. They'll be sharing their work on Thursday. Furnas will read from her mini-comic, Crazy Like a Fox, Adventures in Schizophrenia, where the main character battles with depression while navigating the healthcare system. Meanwhile, Skaalrud will share about her graphic novel, Houses of the Holy, which visually explores the experience of living with depression.

Why you should go: With so much stigma around mental health in this country, it’s really important to talk about and bring awareness of these issues that affect so many of us. Artists are particularly poised to bring light to mental health issues by creating compelling storytelling that illuminates the experiences of those suffering.

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Gravity" by Carol Lee Chase



Where it’s at: 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Carol Lee Chase teases recognizable imagery with abstraction in her new body of work, which mixes her past explorations in representational and abstraction into moody paintings filled with subtlety. The opening reception of Chase’s work will be shown in conjunction with “Visits and Revisits,” an exhibition of new paintings by Anne DeCoster.

Why you should go: Chase, who has been creating work for 25 years, began her career painting realistic scenes. But over time, her work moved into abstraction. Recently, she’s returned to pieces where the viewer will see glimmers of things they may recognize, getting the best of both worlds. You’ll especially notice a strong love of nature present in her work.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday.