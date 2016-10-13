This week's must-see art shows

Artist Talk with Seitu Jones

Where it's at: Forecast Public Art, 2300 Myrtle Ave., Ste. 160, St. Paul.

What it's about: Seitu Jones has spent a lifetime using his skills as an artist to build community and create beautiful spaces through his public art. He'll be on hand at Forecast Public Art tonight to discuss his latest project, the ARTark, a functional and programmable boat. Jones has been working with youth interns at Urban Boatbuilders to create the floating sculpture, which will launch this fall. You can visit the Urban Boatbuilders studio to see the work in progress before the talk.

Why you should go: You'd be hard pressed to find a more experienced purveyor of public art than Jones, who has spent over 30 years creating large-scale works both here in the Twin Cities and around the country. From giant community meals to art on the light rail, Jones knows the transformative power of art in urban areas.

When: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.: Open studio at Urban Boatbuilders (2288 University Ave. W., Minneapolis). 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Seitu Jones' artist talk at Forecast Public Art, followed by happy hour. Follow the link above for more info; RSVP is required. Thursday.

Flat Earth Society

Where it's at: Tuckunder Projects, 5120 York Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it's about: This week at TuckUnder, Justin Quinn brings his geometric abstractions to the garage gallery. His work will be joined by other exhibitions in indoor and outdoor spaces throughout the residential home.

Why you should go: As the weather gets chillier and the darkness comes earlier, time is running out to enjoy a truly marvelous experience at TuckUnder Projects, a gallery located inside and outside of a south Minneapolis home. Besides the "Flat Earth Society," you'll want to check out work by Rochelle Woldorsky, Chance Greaves, Chad Rutter, Julia Helen Rice, Meena Mangalvedhekar, Reid Oyen, and Rian Kerrane.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

Transplant Eyes: Live Performance

Where it's at: Instinct Art Gallery, 940 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

What it's about: Artists Pedram Baldari and Nooshin Hakim stop by Instinct Art Gallery for a piece inspired by their recent travels and artist residency in Germany. It's a travel piece for the experimental performance-art set, where the sensory experiences of living and working internationally become material for movement. The piece takes place in the "Transplant Eyes" exhibition, featuring international artists who address intercultural dialogue.

Why you should go: Despite a slightly disturbing international shift toward Isolationism a la Brexit, we actually live in a more globally connected world than ever. Let's embrace travel, let's embrace intercultural understanding, and let's embrace open borders and open hearts. Come see the incisive work of artists involved in the "Transplant Eyes" show and enjoy a performance that reminds us that sticking to one spot and talking to only people we know is a pretty boring and backwards means of existence.

When: 6-7 p.m. Saturday.

Jeff Sommers

Art at 801 Gallery

Where it's at: 801 Washington Lofts, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

What it's about: Love art? Love ice cream? Then the 801 Gallery is the place to be this weekend, when Jeff Sommers, owner of Izzy's ice cream will be showing his art along with Karl Herber, Booka B, and Michael Thomsen. And yes, he'll be bringing ice cream to the opening.

Why you should go: If the promise of ice cream is not enough, perhaps drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and the intense creations of Michael Thomsen, never-seen-before work by Jeff Sommers, and large canvasses by Booka B will intrigue you.

When: Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

