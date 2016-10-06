This week's must-see art shows

(Photo by Richard Tremblay)

Visiting Artist Talk and Performance: Daniel Barrow



Where it's at: Katherine E. Nash Gallery at the U of M, 405 21st. Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it's about: Before Powerpoint presentations were invented, before smart boards or digital whiteboards, there were overheard projections. If you're a millennial, you might not have ever had the pleasure of experiencing these in a classroom, but you'll have a chance to when Canadian artist Daniel Barrow stops in at the Katherine E. Nash Gallery, bringing his unique blend of narrative and antiquated technologies to create layered imagery made from manipulated drawings. Barrow will be presenting a performance and also talking about his work for this intriguing evening of manual animation and storytelling.

Why you should go: Barrow has exhibited widely in Canada, the United, and abroad, and has been featured at places like the PS1 Contemporary Art Center in New York and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. This evening at the Nash offers an intimate setting to not only enjoy Barrow's unique style of art but also hear about his process for creating the work.

When: 7-8 p.m. Thursday.

(Art by Lindsay Rhyner, photo by Rik Sferra.)

Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition

Where it's at: MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

What it's about: Meet the new artistic forces to be reckoned with on the Twin Cities arts scene, as the recipients of the 2015/2016 Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship grant share their work. Shown in the main gallery with an additional screening of Samuel Weinberg's videos in Auditorium 140, this exhibition is a chance to take in the work of some of the rising stars of the local art world.

Why you should go: The term "emerging artist" is a bit of an odd term, especially since many of the artists represented already have a number of prestigious notches on their belts. Emmet Ramstad, for example, recently presented pieces at the MAEP Galleries at Mia, and Holly Streekstra has exhibited both locally and abroad. Still, the Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship is a steppingstone, and a good chance to take in new directions and trends happening on the scene.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday; there will be screenings of Samuel Weinberg's videos in Auditorium 140 at 6:30 and 7 p.m.

"The New Americans"

Where it's at: MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

What it's about: Four Twin Cities-based artists offer perspectives on the immigrant communities that call Minnesota home in an exhibition that's as diverse aesthetically as the communities that make up the subject matter. Selma Fernandez Richter, Pao Her, Mohamud Mumin, and Steve Ozone each have created artwork that evokes their rich understanding of different immigrant groups in which they are immersed in, resulting in photographic work that illuminates the "New Americans" living here.

Why you should go: Throughout the history of Western art, much of the documentation of non-white culture has been taken on by outsiders: American or European anthropologists, artists, photographers, and other documenters. With "The New Americans‚" four artists who are from immigrant communities themselves have taken on the task of capturing moments that shed light on those cultures, offering a perspective that is both objective and rich with layered understanding. Come support these artists and get a nuanced look at immigrant communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday.

Freedom Fridays at Freedom Square



Where it's at: Freedom Square, corner of West Broadway Avenue and Logan Avenue North, Minneapolis.

What it's about: Taking place at the new Freedom Square, a public plaza in north Minneapolis that has been hosting art and community events since it was unveiled this past summer, Freedom Fridays is a chance for neighbors and art lovers alike to get together and enjoy music, art, and food at a family-friendly event.

Why you should go: Thanks to a grant from the national ArtPlace, the Freedom Square was brought about by a team of organizations and businesses, including Juxtaposition Arts. This Friday's event includes free food from Avenue Eatery, music provided by DJ Reggie, a flashlight party, and a live interactive projection created by artist Meena Mangalvedhekar.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday.