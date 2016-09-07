This week's must-see art shows

"Claws: 16 Illustrators Grappling with Their Obsessions"

Where it’s at: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Curators Allegra Lockstadt and Megan Murphy invite their favorite illustrators to unleash their obsessions. The group show's title, “Claws,” is taken from a quote by David Foster Wallace: “Everything I’ve ever let go of has claw marks on it.” Using a range of styles and mediums, artists here revel in their obsessions, be they mermaids, scars, giant ladies eating things, or mental states of distress.

Why you should go: It can be a huge relief to know you’re not the only one with idiosyncratic obsessions. This exhibition will show that not only are there plenty of us out there, but the ideas, patterns, feelings, and things that rattle us to the core can also prove fertile ground for exciting artwork.

When: The opening reception is at 6 p.m. Friday, and the event also offers artist workshops at 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets for workshops can be found here.

"Dyani White Hawk, Storied Abstraction"

Where it’s at: Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Bockley Gallery opens its 2016/17 season with the third solo show of Dyani White Hawk, who will exhibit a dozen paintings that continue her work seeking connections between Modernist abstract painting and Lakota aesthetics. Employing materials used in traditional Native crafts such as quillwork, beadwork, and sewing, White Hawk creates vivid abstractions often startling in their simplicity.

Why you should go: Dyani White Hawk's intricate work with beads, quills, and other delicate materials is matched by her keen eye for space, shape, and color. White Hawk has been gaining national attention, so this is a great opportunity to see a whole show of her latest pieces and show some hometown love.

When: The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, and the exhibition runs through October 22.

"Transplant Eyes"

Where it’s at: Instinct Art Gallery, 940 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: After a bit of a hiatus, Instinct Gallery in downtown is coming back to life with a new show featuring artists living in the United States who use identity as a means of engagement. The group of transnational artists, whose roots lay across the globe, use a variety of mediums to explore social issues as artist living in a cross-cultural reality.

Why you should go: It was a very sad day last spring when we learned that Instinct Gallery, one of the most exciting venues for contemporary art, announced that it was closing. Happily, the space gets a new life, at least for a while.

When: The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Materiality: Inside/Out Exhibition"

Where it’s at: Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley.

What it’s about: Six artists challenge the way we see nature in this show that takes place both inside Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts and outside in Manomin Park. With both 2D and 3D works on display, featured artists use natural materials, find inspiration from nature, or otherwise show heartfelt appreciation for the outdoors.

Why you should go: Banfille-Locke happens to be located in a lovely spot. So in addition to its wonderful architecture, it's also a pleasing place to visit. For this show, the artists intentionally draw attention to the idyllic setting, offering fresh perspectives on the natural world.

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday.