This week (and next) in fashion: Final Fashion Week MN events, pop-up marts, and birthday parties

Winsome Market

Winsome, a local clothing line designed by Kathryn Sieve, is hosting a pop-up shop as part of Fashion Week MN. The line recently added a flagship location, which is huge for a small brand. Along with Winsome, you’ll find USA-made collections from NYC's Abraham Label (unisex designs) and Carleen (womenswear), plus Minneapolis lines Nine 56 and Happy Things for Happy People, a handmade jewelry line. Um, hello, perfect Mother’s Day gift. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29. 201 SE Sixth St., Minneapolis.)

Arctic Market: A Winter Pop-Up

It may not technically be winter anymore, but that’s beside the point. (Although... it does kinda feel like it this week.) A group of local makers -- including LaLunette Jewelry, Julie Meyer handbags, Uptown boutique Showroom, and Meg Brown Ceramics -- are teaming up with the Minneapolis Craft Market to host a pop-up at the expansive Lakes & Legends brewery. Grab some friends, grab some beers, grab some goods — it’s as easy as that. (Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30. 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.)

Parc Boutique Turns 9

Northeast boutique Parc (which now also has an outpost in Edina, as well as a large online shop) is turning nine. Congrats, Parc! They’re celebrating their big birthday with a party next Saturday, May 6, featuring discounts, treats, drinks, and a giveaway. Parc is a great example of a local retailer that adapted to the trends and changing times and emerged stronger for it: When the store opened, it was full of designer denim and both men’s and women’s pieces. Now, it’s a pared-down mix of simple, minimal, well-made separates in a subdued palette. It found its identity, and it worked. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6. 320 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.)

Golden Rule Turns 2

Two local stores are having birthdays next week. Excelsior’s Golden Rule is celebrating its second year with a pop-up party. Though Golden Rule is still relatively new and small, it’s gotten a lot of attention for its cool-girl style. Vendors like Winsome and Neal Jewelry will be there, as well as artists like Ashley Mary and Missy Monson. And what’s a birthday party without treats? Golden Rule’s event features coffee from Coffee Cart and juice via Green Bee Juicery. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7. 350 Water St., Excelsior.)