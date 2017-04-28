This week (and next) in fashion: Final Fashion Week MN events, pop-up marts, and birthday parties
Keeping a small retail store open is hard. Bad weather can affect your store traffic. Customers are fickle. Trends change, and so do neighborhoods. That’s why it’s important to support your local retailers and designers, even when there are no runway shows to attend.
If you really love a certain store, maker, or designer, then support them by shopping with them whenever you can and telling others to do the same. It’s a big deal for a local boutique to make it to nine years (more on that later), but it’s also a big deal when a bunch of local makers get together to do a pop-up shop.
So instead of buying your Mother’s Day gift or wedding presents on Amazon, why not go local this year? Get your special event dress at a neighborhood store instead of at the mall. Small gestures like that can have huge benefits. In that spirit, here are a few events you should hit up if you’re feeling inspired by the local retail community.
Winsome Market
Winsome, a local clothing line designed by Kathryn Sieve, is hosting a pop-up shop as part of Fashion Week MN. The line recently added a flagship location, which is huge for a small brand. Along with Winsome, you’ll find USA-made collections from NYC's Abraham Label (unisex designs) and Carleen (womenswear), plus Minneapolis lines Nine 56 and Happy Things for Happy People, a handmade jewelry line. Um, hello, perfect Mother’s Day gift. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29. 201 SE Sixth St., Minneapolis.)
Arctic Market: A Winter Pop-Up
It may not technically be winter anymore, but that’s beside the point. (Although... it does kinda feel like it this week.) A group of local makers -- including LaLunette Jewelry, Julie Meyer handbags, Uptown boutique Showroom, and Meg Brown Ceramics -- are teaming up with the Minneapolis Craft Market to host a pop-up at the expansive Lakes & Legends brewery. Grab some friends, grab some beers, grab some goods — it’s as easy as that. (Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30. 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.)
Parc Boutique Turns 9
Northeast boutique Parc (which now also has an outpost in Edina, as well as a large online shop) is turning nine. Congrats, Parc! They’re celebrating their big birthday with a party next Saturday, May 6, featuring discounts, treats, drinks, and a giveaway. Parc is a great example of a local retailer that adapted to the trends and changing times and emerged stronger for it: When the store opened, it was full of designer denim and both men’s and women’s pieces. Now, it’s a pared-down mix of simple, minimal, well-made separates in a subdued palette. It found its identity, and it worked. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6. 320 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.)
Golden Rule Turns 2
Two local stores are having birthdays next week. Excelsior’s Golden Rule is celebrating its second year with a pop-up party. Though Golden Rule is still relatively new and small, it’s gotten a lot of attention for its cool-girl style. Vendors like Winsome and Neal Jewelry will be there, as well as artists like Ashley Mary and Missy Monson. And what’s a birthday party without treats? Golden Rule’s event features coffee from Coffee Cart and juice via Green Bee Juicery. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7. 350 Water St., Excelsior.)
