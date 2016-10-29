This was the only good Minnesota Vine [VIDEO]

And thank the merciless internet gods. The program intended to turn six-second video clips into viral hits brought a lot more annoyance into this world than joy.

It made every Tom, Dick, and VineKING17 with a phone think he was the next great American comedian, if only he could nail that accent or stage a pratfall in public. Almost all of Vine sucked. Consider this New York Times exit interview with some of its most successful "artists," featuring their "greatest hits."

Yeesh. Maybe to our credit, Minnesota doesn't seem to have fallen for the fad. A perusal of Vine's collection under the term "Minnesota" finds a relative paucity: About 25,000 Vines, totaling around 24 hours' worth of content. Sounds like a lot, until you consider that there were 40 million Vine uploads as of February; Minnesota contributed less than a-thousandth of 1 percent of that.

Even most of the popular Minnesota Vines are highly skippable. There's a guy peeing in the snow, hockey highlights, kids saying the darndest things, and the usual bro-flavored comedy bits.

We scoured these offerings for several minutes, and can now report that this video clip featuring some kittens that live on a hobby farm in central Minnesota is the best thing -- the only thing -- our state ever contributed to Vine.

Watch as the two kittens in the basket seem to be having a wild time, with one of them occasionally looking at the camera to make sure we're getting this. That third kitten, the outside the basket, tentatively reaches out but can't quite get a paw in, and can't quite make sense of what's happening in there.

When it comes to Vine, we are all third kitten.