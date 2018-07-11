2018 Red Ribbon Ride

Raise money for HIV/AIDS services, treatment, prevention, and awareness at this two-day event in gorgeous, wooded Willow River. The weekend features different routes (including a century option) with stops every 15 to 20 miles where you can pick up water, food, and electrolytes. You can camp or stay in a cabin, where you’ll eat home-cooked meals, or check into a nearby hotel. $1,500 fundraising minimum. July 20-22; One Heartland, 26001 Heinz Rd., Willow River, redribbonride.org

Project Bike reception at SooVAC

Project Bike is a 900-mile bike/art tour through Minnesota. Organized by Mankato’s 410 Project, this crew of curators and filmmakers spends the summer biking all over the state, meeting artists in their studios and homes and collecting their works. Find out about the project at this reception at SooVAC, then watch the film they made about it in October at the Hennepin Theatre Trust. Free. July 24, 7-9 p.m.; SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis, the410project.com

Greenway Glow

Watch the Midtown Greenway light up for the annual Greenway Glow, an art festival and bike ride where you can choose between the daytime family ride and dusk or moonlight ride options. The arts portion is free, while proceeds from the rides go toward the Midtown Greenway Coalition and maintaining the Greenway’s splendor. Food, drink, and swag come with your ticket. $49 before July 12, $59 after for adults, $29 before July 12, $39 after for youth. 6 p.m.-12 a.m. July 28; Midtown Greenway, go.midtowngreenway.org/glow

Powderhorn 24

Bike ’til you burn out with this endurance ride through one of the Twin Cities’ best cycling neighborhoods. Over the course of 24 hours, individuals and teams set out to bike as many laps as they possibly can around a five-square-mile course, stopping by checkpoint stations along the way. Riders have to follow traffic laws and be respectful, or risk either a “dunce lap” or disqualification. Whether you’re competing, volunteering, or both, it’s a fun community event. $0-$24. 7 p.m. Aug. 10-7 p.m. Aug. 11; Powderhorn neighborhood, powderhorn24.com

Square Lake Film Festival

Film and music lovers gather each year at a hobby farm outside of Stillwater for the annual Square Lake Film Festival, which features live music and short films that tend toward the experimental and innovative. You can get a discount ticket by biking there, either from Minneapolis or St. Paul. It’s about 80 miles round-trip, and you’ll be in good company: Each year, about half of the festival’s attendees get there by bike. $16.52 (must be purchased in advance). Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. from Minneapolis, 10 a.m. from St. Paul, HUB Bike Co-op, 3020 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis and Cycles for Change, 712 University Ave., St. Paul, squarelakefestival.com/bikers

Ride for Water

Take a jaunt around the Twin Cities for either 16 or 32 miles, beginning and ending at beautiful Boom Island, for Haiti Outreach’s annual Ride for Water fundraiser. You’ll assist in the mission to help Haiti develop sustainable clean water projects through training and financial assistance, all while enjoying the beautiful sights of Twin Cities trails. $40 + participants asked to raise additional $150. Sept. 16, 8 a.m.; Boom Island, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis, haitioutreach.org/events-2

Bike, Boulder, and Brew

This biking-bouldering mash-up is organized by the Minneapolis Bouldering Project, Outdoor Twin Cities, Pryes Brewing Co., and three different outdoor equipment stores: Arc’teryx, Fjällräven, and the North Face. Riders take off from Uptown and bike to Northeast for a discounted day of climbing (free if it’s your first time). Afterward, reward your labors with some socializing at Pryes Brewing Co., where beers are a buck off. The event includes a raffle, with gear provided by the outdoor gear shops. $5, includes day pass and rental shoes. July 11 and every other Wednesday, 6 p.m.; starts at Arc’teryx, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Suite 1150, Minneapolis

Cruise around to rest of our 2018 Bike Issue: