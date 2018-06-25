The 9-year-old English bulldog out-uglied 13 other pooches at Saturday's World’s Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California. Her prizes? The tongue-in-cheek (a literal impossibility for Zsa Zsa...) title, $1,500 cash, a hot-pink trophy, and a trip to New York City to appear on The Today Show:

Do children shake Zsa Zsa’s tongue? Yes! #WorldsUgliestDog winner, Zsa Zsa, his here with her owners! pic.twitter.com/iNXCWynvoE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 25, 2018

Among Zsa Zsa's winning traits: a tongue as long and unwieldy as Trump's neckties, a gait as wide and boxy as a dump truck, and teeth as jagged as the Black Hills.

"She is just so ugly, she’s beautiful," Zsa Zsa's owner, Megan Brainard, told the New York Times. Zsa Zsa -- who was rescued from a Missouri puppy mill five years ago -- is named after glamorous Hungarian actor Zsa Zsa Gabor, and that namesake flair was on display via pink toenails and a rhinestone collar.

Brainard thinks Zsa Zsa's charms especially impressed judges. “She was eating part of a Slim Jim on the table and just sneezed all over them and was drooling on them,” reports Brainard, who drove 30 hours to the annual competition/pet adoption fundraiser.

Congrats, Zsa Zsa! You're Minnesota's best celebrity dog since Duke, the recently retired Great Pyrenees mayor of Cormorant.