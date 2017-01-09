Think and drink at this geeky night at the Nomad (and other free things to do)



Nerds of TC



This Tuesday, folks at the Nomad World Pub will be getting a little geeky when Nerds of the Twin Cities hosts an unusual meeting of minds. During the event, revelers will be welcome to ponder questions both philosophical and scientific. Chemist Audrey Forticaux will explain the truths and plot contrivances of the CSI franchise, while journalist David Montgomery explores the history of democracy. And do we really “own” our smart phones? Or do they own and watch us in ways we have normalized over the years? Discuss this and more with Amanda LaGrange, CEO of Tech Dump. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.

Raw and Bubble Bar



If you missed out on champagne on New Year’s Eve, you’ll have a second chance at some bubbly at Heyday, as there will be cocktail and champagne specials all night. But the real showcase will be the seafood. Order up varieties of oysters shipped in from the East and West Coasts, and garnish them with traditional toppings from each region. If you’re especially hungry, try a $10 oyster po’ boy, or snack on a selection of tartares served with crudo to munch on. House-made bratwurst is also on the menu if meat is more your thing. 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday. Heyday, 2700 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-200-9369.

Joyful Riders Club: Farmstead Adventure

Pesky winter weather doesn't stop this club from heading out and having fun on two wheels. Dress warm and meet up at 6 p.m. this Thursday for a casual, slow-paced ride hosted by Mario Macaruso and Patrick Stephenson from the 30 Days of Biking Crew. Each ride ends with a beer, and the group determines the ride pace, so no one is left behind. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330.