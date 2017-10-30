City Pages

These local cemetery reviews on Yelp are bonkers

Monday, October 30, 2017 by Jessica Armbruster in Arts & Leisure
People can and will review anything on Yelp, including cemeteries.

And while most of the comments to be found from history buffs and the bereaved are actually quite thoughtful and helpful, there's still plenty of questionable stuff to be found from goths, the elderly, and people who want kids to get off their damn lawn. When you combine life, death, and a ratings/comments section on the internet, it's going to get a little weird.

While Scott J. doesn't know if Lakewood Cemetery would make a good first date spot, he does recommended stopping by.

UPDATE: If you're a dark creature of the night, it makes for a GREAT date spot and ceremony site.

Chris D. sets the bar high for Crystal Lake Cemetery.

Despite pesky teens who use the site as a shortcut, he does recommend you go there if you die.

Come for the lovely foilage, but stay for the dong-shaped pillar.

This take on Lakewood starts off very welcoming.

And then actually turns into a helpful review. Remember where you parked, folks!

They don't however, give extended hours to grieving relatives of famous people.

