These are trying times. Send us a photo of your pet.

The global pandemic has millions marooned on WFH island, anxiously fending off cabin fever as society grinds to a halt. Binge watching, video gaming, and pornography viewing are all on the rise. (Alternatively, you could safely explore the magnificent outdoors).

In the interest of combating quarantine madness, we're putting out an official call — for your cute pet photos!

You might be asking yourself: What do the weirdos at CP want with photos of my adorable dog, cat, hamster, or (in its own special way) lizard? Glad you asked. We're utilizing our slideshow functionality to make your very good boy/girl a celebrity pet for a day.

If you're interested in seeing your pet appear on our respected website, please email a photo to [email protected] Horizontally aligned images work best; please keep the file under 1MB; include the beast's name.

Stay safe and healthy as you await this potential cuteness overload.

Take us out, non-local band That Dog!