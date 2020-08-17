There's rad sidewalk art all over downtown Minneapolis right now

The streets are so clear and their air is so exhaust-free that we recommend in our Best Of issue that you try going on a run through downtown this year. Now, should you choose to take a jog, bike ride, or stroll through the area, you’ll find even more scenery to admire, as the annual Downtown Minneapolis Street Festival kicked off yesterday.

Kelly Anderson Tony Nelson Photography

That means that 24 local and nationally known artists spent Sunday creating gorgeous, mind-bending, and eye-tricking murals for guests to enjoy while the weather lasts (let’s hope the rainstorms are over for now).

You can find the murals along Nicollet Mall and Hennepin Avenue. If you can’t make it downtown over the next few days, you can also enjoy a virtual tour on the event’s website.