There's a Black Santa at Mall of America and we're all going to get through this together [VIDEO]

Santa's made up. Your parents were buying you that shit the whole time. Whether you learned this at age four or earlier in this paragraph, the fact there isn't a reclusive fat man secretly monitoring your children's behavior, hiding from polar bears, and enslaving a brainwashed race of little people should come as something of a relief.

But the little 'uns still like the idea of Santa Claus. And -- exactly one time per year -- parents like the thought of planting their kid on some stranger's knee and getting a picture taken.

Kid loves stranger Santa and gives him a big smile? Great photo! Kid terrified of stranger Santa and cries hysterically? Even better!

In a sentence it's hard to believe is being written in 2016, the Mall of America is welcoming its first "Santa of Color" in the 24-year-history of "The Santa Experience." The Jackie Robinson of Mall of America Santas is a retired U.S. Army Veteran from Texas, and he seems like a genuine delight.

Larry Jefferson tells the Star Tribune he started playing Santa at 12 years old, taking over after his father suffered a back injury. He's been doing the jolly fat man job as a paid gig since 1999, and still today often winds up as one of the few non-white guys working.

Jefferson was recruited to come to Minnesota when another local St. Nick met him at a Santa convention in (wait for it) Branson, Missouri; Jefferson was the only black man out of 1,000 Santas there.

He's at the Mall of America for a limited run, just through Sunday, and by appointment only, so get your open minded-but-greedy kids to the mall posthaste if you want to get a picture with Jefferson.

As Jefferson told WCCO, some kids seem surprised to encounter a Santa whose cheeks aren't bright pink. He says they usually get over this if you're cheerful and/or bribe them with a candy cane.

"Kids are just kids, they're very innocent, and they just love Santa," Jefferson says, adding, "HO HO HO HO!"

Hey, kids: Life is going to do everything it can to drain you of that spirit. Hold onto it long as you can.