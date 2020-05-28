Outside Cup Foods at 38th & Chicago, a large-scale painted mural of Floyd and his name neared completion Thursday afternoon. Three artists — Xena Goldman, Greta McLain, and Cadex Herrera — started the piece around 7 a.m. this morning.

"George Floyd was murdered here, in front of Cup Foods," Goldman says. "We thought that it was important to use this space to serve his memory."

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died Monday after white cop Derek Chauvin held him in an unauthorized chokehold. Chauvin and three other officers were investigating the potential use of an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.

“Please, please, I can’t breathe," Floyd pleaded as onlookers begged the officers to stop. "They're gonna kill me, man."

The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng on Wednesday, hours before the city erupted into fiery chaos. The FBI will now lead an investigation into the killing of Floyd.

The site of Floyd's death — and, now, a mural honoring his memory — continues to serve as a place of protest, remembrance, and grief.