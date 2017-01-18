Theatres at Mall of America to be replaced by a more trendy movie theater

Although the Mall played coy as to what would be moving into the space, it was clear that they had some sort of game plan. Now we know what it is, as this morning it was announced that CMX is coming to the 64,000-square-foot space.

“Our guests will be pleasantly surprised by the CMX cinema -- it will exceed all of their expectations,” predicts Jill Renslow, SVP of marketing and business development at Mall of America.

So, what does that mean? Well, for starters, you won't have to sneak your booze in via your purse (unless you want to). Think La-Z-Boy-style seating, wine and mixed drinks, trendy decor, and edibles beyond popcorn and candy.

The theater will hold 14 screens. Before opening, the space will be entirely redesigned and overhauled. It's a project that will take up to nine months.

This will be the first Midwest location for the company.

The theaters will be in good company. Smaaash, a huge gaming venue offering Go-Karts, video games, and virtual-reality experiences, opened recently after signing a nine-year lease.