Theatres at Mall of America die so that mysterious 'entertainment venue' can live

An angry Star Wars fan helped break the news via Twitter:

@pi8you We're closing at the end of 2016 to make way for new entertainment experience. As a result, we are not showing Star Wars: Rogue One. — Theatres at MOA (@TheatresMOA) December 17, 2016

So what is this mysterious entertainment venue? Mall social media and spokespeople are being secretive.

"After a successful eight-year run, Theatres at Mall of America will close at the end of day on December 28, 2016 to make way for a new, first-to-market entertainment venue which will open in late 2017," spokesman Dan Jasper kinda explained to Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Big changes already came to the top floor of the Mall of America earlier this week when Smaaash, a 40,000-square-foot gaming venue offering Go-Karts and virtual-reality games, opened. The venue is in it for the long haul, as it signed a nine-year lease and spent $12 million renovating the space.

Old-timers may remember the fourth floor's halcyon days of the late '90s and early '00s, when non-shopping revelers would head upstairs for a variety of activities, including bowling, karaoke nights, and more. Will changes bring its status back as the Mall's party floor? We shall wait and see.