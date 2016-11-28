The Walker wants to show off its renovations, so it's throwing a fab party

The Big Bash Open House Party

The Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, and the surrounding roads have been under epic construction for months now. While the work isn't going to be finished anytime soon, at least part of the area is nearing completion. This Thursday and into the weekend, the museum will invite revelers in to explore its new offerings. Chat with friends during the cocktail hour, check out new additions to the collection, and scope the new restaurant, Esker Grove. The library will be open to the public this evening, and tunes will be provided by Saltee. 5 to 9 p.m.Thursday. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Transmission: Unloveable

It's hump day. Dance until it's Thursday morning at this tribute to all things Morrissey and the Smiths. 21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.





Hub for the Holidays

For the next few weeks, the Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul is turning into a winter wonderland with a variety of happenings scheduled. The European Christmas Market will offer dazzling decorations, local vendors, mulled wine, and European-inspired food from December 1-11. On Friday, December 11, folks looking to get into the holiday spirit can check out the tree-lighting ceremony, which will also include fireworks and live music starting at 5:30 p.m. The North Pole Holiday Express will be stopping in on weekends to bring Santa and his elves to the station. Free movie nights include Elf (December 2) and Polar Express (December 3). For a complete schedule of happenings, visit www.uniondepot.org/holiday. Most events are free, some have admission fees. Union Depot, 214 E. Fourth St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700. Thursday through December 11.