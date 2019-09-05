Just look at 801 Washington Ave. N. #304, the fabulous Minneapolis condo that's being sold by recently cut Minnesota Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott.

"Historic loft living at its finest in one-of-a-kind North Loop building," reads the $1 million property listing for the two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,034-square-foot unit inside 801 Washington Lofts, a 2003 redevelopment of a 1913 warehouse.

Among the many highlights of McDermott's condo: A freshly remodeled kitchen, exposed brick, timber beams, towering ceilings (ideal for the 6-foot-5, 250-pound current resident), reclaimed hardwood flooring, a private rooftop balcony, two parking spaces, and one massive American flag (see below).

The Vikings cut McDermott, who lost part of his freaking pinkie last season, on August 11 after four seasons with the team.

“It really wasn’t anything that Kevin did,” Vikes coach Mike Zimmer told reporters, explaining the decision to keep rookie Austin Cutting instead of McDermott. “Kevin was a terrific team guy here, unbelievable person, and it’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

The 29-year-old UCLA grad issued this classy farewell via Twitter:

McDermott paid $672,700 for the condo in 2017, according to county records, so his brief real estate investment should pay off handsomely. He's also bagged around $4.3 million through six NFL seasons, per Sportrac.

You can see McDermott's place for yourself during an open house Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., though you'd miss the noon kickoff of the Vikings season opener against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Or you can enjoy this convenient photo tour, courtesy of Keller Williams Premier Realty:

