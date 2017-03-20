The Soap Factory's Haunted Basement will roam the Twin Cities freaking people out

“The Soap Factory’s basement was a star performer in its own right -- creepy, dark, and full of twists and turns without any of us having to add a thing,” says creative director Christopher Barton via release. “It was that supernatural quality that made the Soap Factory such a great setting for our project."

Things will be a little different this year. The crew have been booted from the basement as the Soap is currently working on a year-long renovation project throughout the building. That means the Haunted team are looking to be freaky in other spaces around town as a roving installation of terror.

So what happens when you release the scary clowns, demonic children, and bloody scientists into the Twin Cities? We're about to find out. Hopefully it's a little like that scene from Ghostbusters when the "bad guy" from the EPA shuts off the ghost containment unit.

“We’re excited to see where this next step takes us, but we’re going to miss running our performances in that gorgeously awful, ghost-infested space,” continues Barton.

There's plenty of creepy locations for them to take over; we'd suggest possibly haunting a nature trail, the already haunted Heights Theatre, what's left of downtown Macy's, or the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

The Soap promises that more announcements will be coming soon, including this year's theme, locations, and dates.