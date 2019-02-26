The secret gallery behind CC, new tools for musicians, and other art happenings this week

Visiting Artist Lecture: monome

Where it’s at: Auditorium 150, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Since Brian Crabtree and Kelli Cain developed monome in 2005, a simple open-source device has been a groundbreaking tool used by musicians and artists to explore new ways of shaping and creating sound. The two creators will speak about their work and the impact of monome.

Why you should go: Electronic music enthusiasts and music tech people will certainly geek out by this talk, but it should be a fascinating event for anyone interested the intersection between technology, music, and art.

When: 1-2 p.m. Tuesday

Goethe in the Skyways

Commission Roundabout: Opening and Launch of New Sculptures

Where it’s at: Goethe Pop Up Minneapolis, 40 S. Seventh St., Suite 208, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Twin Cities sculptors Andy Delany, Katelyn Farstad, and Chris Larson are joined by Detroit-based David Flaugher and Berlin- and Teheran-based Setareh Shahbazi for “Commission Roundabout.” German artist Albrecht Pischel asked these artists to create sculptures for imaginary traffic roundabouts. The works will be shown in the Goethe Pop Up, located in the Minneapolis downtown skyways.

Why you should go: The U.S. has never embraced the streamlined efficiency and safety of roundabouts, which proliferate Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. For Pischel’s ongoing conceptual project, the modern infrastructure is used as a metaphor and is presented as a philosophical quandary.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday

Bonnie Thorne at Interact

Interact at Tillie’s Farmhouse

Where it’s at: Tillie’s Farmhouse, 232 Cleveland Ave., St. Paul

What it’s about: Interact Center for Visual and Performing Arts has been in residence at Tillie’s Farmhouse for the month of February, and this week they are hosting a reception at the country-style restaurant. The event includes appetizers and art, plus drinks available for purchase.

Why you should go: Interact showcases the efforts of artists living with and challenging perceptions of disability. This is a chance to get an up close and personal look at their latest work at a lovely location.

When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday

Kelsey Olso

Opening Reception: Kelsey Olson & Ectosa Graphics

Where it’s at: TonyClare, 721 W. 26th St., Suite 211, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Tony Clare Gallery is a bit of an adventure to get to. Located behind CC Club, you enter through the alley, and climb a flight of stairs into the space. Their latest show features MCAD graduate Kelsey Olson, who has shown work around the state, and was a Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship recipient in 2016/2017. Olson will exhibit along with Ectosa Graphics.

Why you should go: Think of it as a speakeasy art gallery. TonyClare is the place to score a copy of WOPOZI, a Minneapolis-based art newspaper, and it’s a great space for gallery exhibitions as well.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday