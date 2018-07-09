'The Sandlot,' Summit beer, and fierce fashion: Free things to do this week

The Mighty Ducks

Monday, July 9, 9:15 p.m. @ Armatage Park.

Make on Lake Street

Make on Lake: Street Printing & Mosaic Butterflies

At this family-friendly art making event Tantrum Art Collective will be hosting a session on DIY printing, followed by button making and screenprinting using urban materials. Meanwhile, GoodSpace Murals will be making mosaic butterflies that will be part of a public art project -- and you can help make some, too. The happening will also include live music and West African cuisine. Tuesday, July 10, 5 to 7 p.m. Lake Street, Midtown LRT Station (2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis).

Uptown Minneapolis Clothing Swap

It happens. Sometimes we purchase clothing duds that sit in our closet for too long, whether the fit is off, it's not quite our style, or we just simply like the idea of the piece, not the reality. Don't let those items take up precious real estate in your closet. Instead, round them up and take them to this clothing swap. All you need to gain admission is bring 10 items in good condition to trade, be they jeans, tees, purses, shoes, or dresses. Guys and gals will be shopping for good finds, and there will be snacks and drinks while you explore. Anything left over will be donated to homeless teen resource organization YouthLink MN. Tuesday, July 10, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ArcStone Technologies, 2836 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-455-7200.

Say Anything

Tuesday, July 10, 9:15 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

The Sandlot

Wednesday, July 11, 9:15 p.m. @ Hiawatha School Park.

Party all weekend at the renovated space. Summit Brewing

The Summit Ratskeller's Grand Reopening

Summit Brewing Co. is celebrating the re-opening of its Ratskeller after nine months of remodeling. The space has been spiffed up to resemble a German beer hall, with new furniture, doors, and places to spread out. The party will run through the weekend, but things kick off Thursday with limited release and rare beers, including Summit Ratskeller Exclusive #1, a citrusy IPA with a whopping 8.2% ABV. There will also be live music, and Blue Fire Pizza food truck will be stopping by. 2 p.m. Thursday. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Cir., St. Paul; 651-265-7800.

Wonder Woman

Thursday, July 12, 9:15 p.m. @ Live on the Drive.

Terrace Thursdays: Vogue Night

The Walker is hosting another outdoor patio party. This one will be exceptionally fabulous, as it will honor the art of vogueing. Brightly colored attire is recommended. Those who enter the competition need to serve in one of the following categories: face, realness, body, or runway. Or, if you're so fab without even trying you might find yourself winning the Best-Dressed Spectator category. The evening will also include tunes from DJs Matty Balenciaga and Bearcat, and the galleries will be open to all until 9 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.