'The Princess Bride,' Girl Scout cookies and beer, valley girls: A-List 2.6

WEDNESDAY 2.6

Adam Newman

Acme Comedy Co.

At 36, Adam Newman is concerned about his lack of chest hair. “I thought I’d have something by now,” he tells an audience. “My little brother started getting it at like 14, my dad has it, my mom has tons of it. You know what I do have? Nipples that look like daddy long-legs. Two little pink dots with eight long hairs around each one, and that’s not a very good look. I’d shave them, but I know they’re going to come back as tarantulas.” Newman first gained national exposure as a feature for fellow comic Bo Burnham. He has also dabbled in acting, but has found the auditioning process challenging. “I’m a wiry type in my 30s, but I’m not mature enough to play a young dad, and I’m too old to play college kid or hipster.” That may not be an issue, as last year he released a comedy special, Fuzzies, to critical acclaim, which should raise his profile even further as a headliner. 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

"In the Company of Others" Den-Zell Gilliard

THURSDAY 2.7

In the Company of Others

Gordon Parks Gallery

Photographer Den-Zell Gilliard is a part of the Minneapolis communities he works in. Mentored by local photographers Wing Young Huie and Inna Valin, and inspired by iconic documentary photographer Gordon Parks, Gilliard captures his subjects in their most quiet, active, or rapturous moments: in prayer, in a raucous tumble on the basketball court, in the middle of an infectious laugh. In essence, Gilliard captures life as it’s lived. John Schuerman, whose empathy, compassion, and artistry are boundless, has curated this solo exhibition. “Gilliard is a young street photographer and lifelong resident of south Minneapolis,” he says. “He never stages his shots, but shoots from life as it happens in the communities he inhabits.” There will be a public reception and gallery talk from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 7. Free. 645 E. Seventh St., (Library and Learning Center, Metro State University), St. Paul; 651-793-1631. Through February 21 —Camille LeFevre

Ate9

Northrop

Wilco percussionist Glenn Kotche performs in this collaboration with choreographer Danielle Agami and her Los Angeles-based company. Ate9 was founded in the physically virtuosic, emotionally liberating movement methodology known as Gaga, which Agami learned as a member of Israel’s Batsheva Dance Company. For this project, she brought together nine dancers to inhabit Kotche’s driving rhythms and aurally inventive score. Percussive and articulate, with a sassy and sensual sensibility, the work is a perfect dovetailing of movement and music, demonstrating that Israel remains a hothouse for the flowering of bold, contemporary dance. 7:30 p.m. $22-$47. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Camille LeFevre

TRIXX

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

TRIXX (real name: Frankie Agyemang) is a standup comedian from the Toronto suburb of Mississauga. His nickname befell him at a young age, as he was a noted prankster. A former radio and club DJ, he turned to standup to better control his own destiny. His set is a mix of observational jokes, social commentary, and stories. An example of the latter is a tale about why he’s banned from Canada’s Wonderland amusement park in his hometown. It all started after he won his former girlfriend a giant Bart Simpson plushie. They decided to ride a roller coaster afterward. “There is a shelf where you can put your keys but no shelf that holds a Bart Simpson plushie of that size,” he tells an audience. The ride operator suggested he just strap the Bart doll in with him on the coaster. “On the first turn this thing goes flying out, and people are screaming, ‘Oh, my God! A child flew out of the roller coaster!’ And people are looking at me like I’m O.J. Simpson, and I chucked some kid off a roller coaster.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Taste the Waste

Red Stag Supper Club

Ironically, food disparity and food waste are two things that go hand in hand in the United States. While 40 million Americans struggle to find access to and/or funds for food, up to 40 percent of the food in our country goes uneaten. Local chefs want to fight these two things with an evening of good eats. At Taste the Waste, diners will be able to order a variety of delicious small plates, all created using recovered food from Twin Cities Co-op Partners, the Wedge, and Linden Hills Co-op. The chef lineup includes dish masters from Tiny Diner, the Bird Rocks, and Chelles’ Kitchen, plus culinary students from St. Paul College. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MN350: Building a Climate Movement in Minnesota. Admission includes dinner, a beer from Finnegans, tax, and gratuity. Find tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. $35; $60 for two tickets; $100 for four. 509 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-767-7766. —Jessica Armbruster

"Strange Place" Jason Lim, 'Landscape Studies 7'

FRIDAY 2.8

Strange Place

Law Warschaw Gallery

Clay, traditionally the potter’s medium, is radically reimagined in this exhibition. Five artists from around the globe transform the substance into so much more than a static (if engaging) object. Video, performance, sculpture, photography, and other media—with clay and ceramics at the center—redefine how one thinks of place, body, and experience in some far-out conceptual ways. In doing so, the practice of ceramics gets a formidable shot in the arm. There will be an opening reception on Friday, February 8, from 6 to 9 p.m., and a closing reception on Friday, March 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Free. Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester St., Macalester College, St. Paul; 651-696-6416. Through March 31 —Camille LeFevre

Minnsky Players Shadowcast: The Princess Bride

Minnsky Theatre

Interactive film screenings aren’t just for The Rocky Horror Picture Show; these days Minnsky Players have been giving the same treatment to classic, family-friendly favorites from the ’80s. This weekend is all about The Princess Bride, a star-studded fantasy flick that is part comedy, part romance, and part (gentle) action. When a little boy stays home sick from school, his grandfather reads a story to him about Westley, a bold man who must free his true love, Princess Buttercup, from marriage to the evil Prince Humperdinck. The cast includes Andre the Giant, Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Wallace Shawn, and many others. As the film screens, actors onstage will get everyone involved with callbacks, props, and more. 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 1:30 p.m. Saturday. $10-$22. 1517 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-930-1517. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

"One of Many Awkward Feelings" L-R: Ute Bertog, Terrence Payne

SATURDAY 2.9

One of Many Awkward Feelings

Rosalux Gallery

With their striking images and pastel palettes, the large-scale works of Terrence Payne will draw you in. Then, with a simple phrase (“Praise Jeebus,” “If only”) or slang term (“jelly”), they get straight to the point, calling attention to things we casually say without much thought. Meanwhile, Ute Bertog’s latest works go abstract in a series of colorful paintings. The opening reception is on Saturday, February 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis. Through February 24 —Jessica Armbruster



Opera Gospel: A Fusion Event

Weisman Art Museum

Legendary Twin Cities composer and musician J.D. Steele is part of the family gospel group the Steeles, has performed on Broadway in The Gospel of Colonus, has worked with people like Prince and George Clinton, and has directed musical ensembles from the Twin Cities to Nairobi. Here he teams up with Out of the Box Opera’s artistic director David Lefkowich for a mashup: a little Verdi and Puccini here, a bit of Edwin Hawkins there, and a dash of Quincy Jones and Curtis Mayfield. The idea is to shift traditional notions of what opera is supposed to be and where it’s supposed to take place. At the Weisman, Steele will present an original piece he composed. His brother Fred Steele will provide accompaniment, and there will be performances by the Mill City Singers and MacPhail Community Youth Choir, two groups that J.D. Steele directs. Find tickets and more info at www.outoftheboxopera.com. 7 p.m. $40; $55 reserved seating. 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. —Sheila Regan

Stewardess!

History Theatre

Stowed away like excess baggage, sexism was once an implicit part of commercial aviation. Acclaimed local playwright Kira Obolensky recounts the arduous battle to eliminate industry-wide gender discrimination and obtain equitable working conditions in Stewardess! The world-premiere piece follows Mary Pat Laffey, a real-life stewardess who secured a position with Northwest Orient Airlines in 1958. Over 20 years, Laffey fought to abolish the blatant chauvinism long endured by women in her field, including company-enforced rules governing appearance (designed to fit a specific standard of physical beauty), age (32 years old meant mandatory retirement), and personal life (marriage was prohibited). As written by Obolensky, a Mellon Foundation Playwright in residence at Ten Thousand Things Theatre, the story of Laffey and her tireless efforts to unionize should make for a riveting experience. Stewardess! reflects on how far society has come—as well as how far we have yet to go—to reach that destination. The show is in previews February 7-8. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $20-$42; $15 students. 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul; 651-292-4323. Through March 3 —Brad Richason

"Accumulation" L-R: Monica Rudquist, 'Conversation Bowls'; Judy Onofrio, 'Float'

Accumulation

Catherine G. Murphy Gallery

Mentor and sculptor Judy Onofrio, and her mentee, ceramicist Monica Rudquist, demonstrate their shared interests in scale (large), color palette (monochromatic), production (installation), and form (vessels) in this joint exhibition. Where Onofrio assembles structures made from real and cast bones, Rudquist deconstructs her wheel-thrown pieces to create dynamic, broken shapes that gain impact from her penchant for repetition. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 9. Free. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644. Through March 30 —Camille LeFevre

The Skin of Our Teeth

Park Square Theater

Every show by Girl Friday Productions arrives amid high anticipation. Artistic director Kirby Bennett stages only one play every two years, and she always makes it a big one. The company just produced Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth in 2009, but Bennett thinks the time is already ripe to revisit the Pulitzer-winning 1942 masterpiece. “The Skin of Our Teeth explores the nature of human resilience in ways that are unexpected, hilarious, and profoundly moving,” she notes in a statement. “And we think the time is right to shine a little light on hope!” Joel Sass will direct Girl Friday’s new Skin on Park Square’s Proscenium Stage—a step up from the company’s gorgeous Idiot’s Delight (2017) on the underground Andy Boss Thrust Stage. They’ll need plenty of room to roam in Wilder’s sprawling, genre-busting allegory that invokes a wide range of historical allusions including an ice age, Moses, and the most ambitious fraternal order in the history of the American stage. At stake is nothing less than the future of the entire human race. No wonder the company took two years to work up to this. The show is in previews February 7-8. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus Monday, February 25; 2 p.m. Sundays. $16-$60; pay-as-able Monday. 20 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; 651-291-7005. Through March 3 —Jay Gabler

Valley Girls at Trylon Cinema L-R: 'Valley Girl,' 'Foxes,' 'Clueless'

SUNDAY 2.10

Valley Girls

Trylon Cinema

Valley girls first emerged from the affluent neighborhoods of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley in the early 1980s. Known for their, like, totally unfazed slang and casually detached attitude, they were an easy target for condescending commentaries on youth culture as materialistic, vapid, and shamelessly self-obsessed. Not only were such withering dismissals unfair, they also overlooked the youthful vibrancy of the valley girl outlook. Trylon Cinema’s series begins with Valley Girl (1983), the film most responsible for defining the lifestyle and persona. It’s a classic tale of a girl from the valley who falls for a punk (a young Nicolas Cage) from the wrong side of town. Approaching teenage angst from a more grounded perspective, Foxes (1980) revolves around a group of friends (led by Jodie Foster) whose irreverent posturing is a cover for lives marred by broken homes, crippling insecurities, and widespread drug abuse. On a much lighter note, Clueless (1995) demonstrated that the valley girl was alive and well over a decade later with the story of an enormously popular teen (Alicia Silverstone) who finds a charitable cause in rehabilitating the tragically unfashionable new girl at school. Screenings are Sundays through Tuesdays; check www.trylon.org for showtimes. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through February 26 —Brad Richason



MONDAY 2.11

Ashwini Ramaswamy: Let the Crows Come

Parkway Theater

It was only a matter of time before Minneapolis-based Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Ashwini Ramaswamy, one-third of the innovative Ramaswamys behind Ragamala Dance, stepped out on her own. The bright star in the midst of sister Aparna’s commanding sensuality and mother Ranee’s gorgeous gravitas, Ashwini has been lauded by none other than the New York Times for performances that combine “the human and the divine.” For this work-in-progress, an SPCO Liquid Music Series commission, she teams up with composer/DJ/author Jace Clayton and fiercely poetic dancer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel to explore ancestry, ritual, and tradition. See video of Ramaswamy’s Space Residency at the Baryshnikov Arts Center this Monday at Parkway. TU Dance co-founder Toni Pierce-Sands facilitates a post-screening conversation. Find tickets and more info at www.liquidmusic.org. 7:30 p.m. Pay-as-able. 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-8080. —Camille LeFevre



Girl Scout Cookie Flights

Sisyphus Brewing

Girl Scout cookies are sold but once a year, making them a special treat. To celebrate, Sisyphus is inviting you to wash these sweets down not with milk, but with beer. Their popular Girl Scout Cookie Flights series is now in its fourth year, proving that regardless of whether you’re drinking a chocolate stout or a bitter IPA, everything goes better with a cookie. Starting Monday, the brewery has four curated pairings available for customers to try. They’re keeping mum about the exact matchups, but we already know that the combo of good beer, good cookies, and a good cause is hard to beat. 3 p.m. to midnight. Free. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324. Through Friday —Loren Green