Gallery Grid 1/10 2/10 3/10 4/10 5/10 6/10 7/10 8/10 9/10 10/10

It's official: We've reached the calendar's most spooktacular date. Oct. 31 -- aka Halloween aka All Hallow's Eve -- is upon us, and nobody's feeling the fright more than these Twin Citians, whose decked out homes were captured by City Pages staffers and readers. Have you spotted a Halloween house in your 'hood? Email CP web editor Jay Boller ([email protected]) and he'll make it a creepy inclusion in this very slideshow. Boo!