The MMAA throws one last party before moving (and other art things to do)

"We the People"

Where it’s at: The Minnesota Museum of American Art, 141 E. Fourth St., Ste 101, St. Paul.



What it’s about: The M celebrates the end of the “We the People” exhibit as the museum enters their next phase. The group show, curated by four people, ponders questions about the artist’s role as part of the political resistance. It's worth checking out if you haven’t seen it yet.



Why you should go: This is your last chance to see the M’s space before they begin construction on their new building. See diverse artists engaging in contemporary forms.



When: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $25.

Kenneth Antonio Rivera

Where it’s at: Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.



What it’s about: Minneapolis South High art teacher Kenneth Antonio Rivera uses painting to process his dreams and nightmares. Exploring identity, family, and love, Rivera’s work plays between the worlds of waking and dreaming with a fantastical style.



Why you should go: Ugliness and beauty swirl around each other in these works, which speak to the power our minds have to imagine, to frighten, and ultimately to heal.



When: 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. Friday.





734 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.Fans of the Shoebox Gallery, the tiny, window-sized gallery on Chicago Avenue at Lake Street, rejoice in its rebirth of sort. Artist and curator Sean Smuda, who ran the former gallery in the window of the old Robert’s Shoes space, is back with the Pirsig Projects, located just around the corner from the previous space. Named after author Robert Pirsig, who wrote Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance while living in the building, the gallery honors its namesake with an exhibit around the metaphysical themes the author discussed in the book. “Lake Street Beat” will show concurrently with a second exhibition, “Alt-Truth,” at Biennale BeInAlley, next to the gallery building on Lake Street.Who knows how long the alley pieces will stay up, so get to the opening to see them. The shows also include an impressive collection of local artists, including Frank Gaard, Alexa Horchowski, and Gudrun Lock.6 to 9 p.m. Friday.St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2742 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.This Saturday, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the Semilla Center for Healing Arts will host their annual Taste of Phillips Art Festival, with live music, interactive arts experiences, a youth photography show, and great food. The dedication of the new Peace Garden on 28th Street will be at 5:30. Besides that, there’s Ballet Folklorico, local bands, spoken word, and guest artists from In the Heart of the Beast.With the weather getting colder, your chances for community art festivals are about to get few and far between. So get out while you can, enjoy some art and culture, and check out what the Phillips neighborhood has to offer.4-9 p.m. Saturday.