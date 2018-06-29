'The Misandrists,' 'Under the Tree,' and other indie movies screening in July

Adult Swim On the Green The Commons

The Misandrists

Uptown Theatre

July 6-7, 11:55 p.m.; $9



The Misandrists drops linear narrative and details of origin because there isn't room for that here. Instead, writer-director Bruce LaBruce pieces together tableaus of satirical spectacle set in a woman’s school.



Each vignette takes aim at roles taken on by women -- including in education and in the church -- while taking a moment to observe (and howl at) the absurd lengths woman need to experiment and contort in order to improve their lot. Yet despite their disadvantages, these women are fighters.



“The closest way to a man’s heart is through his chest,” a teacher knowingly tells her female students, a mischievously nurturing smile on her lips.

The Cakemaker

Landmark Theaters

One week starts July 20



In director Ophir Raul Grazier’s 2017 The Cakemaker -- which is in English, German, and Hebrew -- a bereaved man goes to the birthplace of his dead lover, finds the dead lover’s mourning wife, and begins working the pastry counter at her cafe.



Tim Kalkhof plays Thomas, the mourning lover, with this magnetism as he attempts to mask his sexuality and the affair. And yet, he is drawn to the people who were in his lover’s life despite the necessity to lie.

Under The Tree

Landmark Theaters

One week starting July 27



Under the Tree is an Icelandic movie about a guy (Steinpor Hroar Steinporsson) who is forced to move back home after his wife kicks him out, and gets tangled in a tree-related property-line trifle between his parents (Sigurdur Sigurjonsson and Edda Bjorgvinsdottir) and their neighbors (Selma Bjornsdottir and Porsteinn Bachmann) that escalates into violence.



Writer-director Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson captures conflict with patience. He takes craven comfort in how only those close to use know how to push us to detonation. Suddenly, an imaginary line is crossed and disarmament -- even over a simple tree -- is out of the question.