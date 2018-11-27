The M reopens, Nicholas Harper's new direction, and other art happenings this week

The world is an awful, awful place right now. It’s time to find some transcendence. Not as a form of escapism, but as a way to find hope and strength. Let art move you.

Piece Work by Rachel Breen



Where it’s at: Century College Art Department, 3300 Century Ave. N., St. Paul

What it’s about: Alison Morse deconstructs used shirts as a way to look critically at the garment industry. This exhibition will include installations, wall drawings, and works of paper.

Why you should go: Earlier this year, Breen knocked it out of the park with “The Price of Our Clothes,” an exhibition co-created with poet Alison Morse that included a giant shroud made of white T-shirts overhanging the Perlman Teaching Museum at Carleton College. The show referenced the triangle shirtwaist factory fire in the early 20th century, as well as the Rena Plaza building collapse in Bangladesh in 2013, and reflected on the ramifications of the garment industry. “Piece Work,” continues in this vein, as Breen examines the repetitive daily tasks of garment industry workers and the consumption of cheap clothing by rich countries.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday

Jordan Rosenow performs 'A Place to Fall' at the Walker Art Center last summer.

Comfortably Close



Where it’s at: The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: The Twin Cities recently lost the fantastic visual and performance artist Jordan Rosenow to Brooklyn, but she is back temporarily for an exhibition at the White Page which includes performances at 4 p.m. each day of the run.

Why you should go: Rosenow explores the liminal space between objects and movement in her work through a queer, feminist lens. Come check out the exhibition during the White Page’s open hours and see performances by Rosenow and other dance and movement makers.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, performances are at 4 p.m. each day.

Nicholas Harper

Through The Veil: Ambient Landscapes by Nicholas Harper

Where it’s at: Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Nicholas Harper is trying something a little different. Known for his long-necked portraits of ladies, the owner of Rogue Buddha Gallery is shifting gears with a new series of landscapes. Drawn from real places and vistas, Harper transforms the scenes into meditations on wonder and divinity.

Why you should go: Fans of Harper’s moody and fantastical style will definitely want to come and check out the new direction he’s taking in his work. If you’re not familiar with him, this is a a great introduction to the northeast Minneapolis artist in one of the most comfy and alluring galleries in town.

When: 7-11 p.m. Friday

Image courtesy the M

Grand Opening of the New M

Where it’s at: Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul

What it’s about: The M re-opens with a whole day of performances, activities, and visual art in its newly renovated space. Come see how the architecture team has transformed the historic Pioneer Endicott building as the museum shows off work acquired throughout its 100-year history. In addition to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be a performance by dance collaborative SuperGroup, hands-on activities with Carrie Elizabeth Thompson and Aki Shibata, a DJ set by Beatrix*JAR, and live music by y Lady XOK (Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra).

Why you should go: The M isn’t messing around with its grand opening. It’s pulling out all the stops. Big-shot artists like Sheila Pepe will be debuting a giant, brand-new fiber art installation and David Bowen is creating a window installation you’ll only be able to see from outside. There’s also the "100 Years and Counting” exhibit, with works by Paul Manship, George Morrison, and many more artists who are part of the M’s collection.

When: 11-5 p.m. Sunday