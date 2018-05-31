The language of maps, MCAD at Mia, and other art happenings worth your time

Syed Hosain

Conversations with Syed Hosain, Amanda Hamilton, and Mary Gibney



Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Ste. 101, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Three shows are currently on view at SooVAC: Syed Hosain’s ghostly “Across from Paradise,” Amanda Hamilton’s textured black on black “Dark Adaptation,” and Mary Gibney’s delightful “Peculiarities.” The artist will be discussing their work on Friday.

Why you should go: If you haven’t had a chance to see this particular group of exhibitions at the Lyn-Lake gallery, we highly encourage you to get over there. Hosain’s impressionistic portraits and landscapes of fallen cities is absorbing and devastating, while Hamilton’s works will make you want to reach out and touch them. Meanwhile, Gibney’s eclectic pieces have been evolving over the course of her residency at the gallery. Here’s a chance to hear from the artists about their process and the work.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Larsen Husby

Larsen Husby: "Overedge"



Where it’s at: Red Garage Studio, 3640 Garfield Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: If you look closely, you’ll find that maps have a language all their own with stories to tell. Larsen Husby’s latest body of work -- which includes paintings, sculpture, and other materials -- improvises around the secrets, narratives, and surprises that maps have to reveal.

Why you should go: Husby has a lot coming up later this year, including a MN Original documentary about his Walking the City Project and a show at the newly renovated Soap Factory. For now, take a glimpse at the ways that Husby reinterprets and reimagines maps in unexpected and illuminating ways. Red Garage Studio is located at artist Allison Ruby’s home in south Minneapolis.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.

Mia

McKnight Visual Artist Discussion Series at Mia



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Two of the 2016 McKnight art fellows, Julie Buffalohead and Erik Benson, will be in conversation with New York-based arts critic Hrag Vartanian, editor-in-chief and co-founder of Hyperallergic, as part of the McKnight Visual Artist Discussion Series, co-sponsored by the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

Why you should go: There’s an element of the fantastical in the work of both Erik Benson and Julie Buffalohead, two MCAD alumni. Benson’s urban landscapes and Buffalohead’s domestic scenes mine motherhood, feminism, and Native politics. There's also a levity and sense of color is at play.

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Free, but tickets are required.

Michael Paul, 'Ice-Cream Castles'

Quiet Water and Parts Unknown



Where it’s at: Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Two exhibitions open at Groveland Gallery on Saturday. In “Quiet Water”, Michael Paul captures the serene beauty of Lake Superior and the Boundary Waters area through atmospheric paintings. For “Parts Unknown,” artists Robert Dorlac, Fred Hagstrom, and Barbara McIlrath investigate landscape using abstraction.

Why you should go: Whether it’s Northern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin, Australia, or New Zealand, these artists are capturing the great outdoors. Check out Michael Paul’s detailed realism as well as more abstract takes in the group show at Groveland this weekend.

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.