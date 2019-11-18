So discovered the L.A. Times in this fun charticle that tracks individual donations from the entertainment industry. After analyzing over 2 million itemized donations disclosed via the Federal Election Commission, the Times unearthed which stars tossed dollars at Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and the rest of the crowded field that's currently eating their collective dust, as well as Donald Trump.

Among Klobuchar's eight glitzy backers...

Toby Emmerich ($5,600): The chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group has produced some good films (2003's Elf, 2017's It) and many, many more historically bad ones – 2005's Son of the Mask, 2007's The Number 23, 2010's Sex and the City 2... the list really keeps going.

James L. Brooks ($5,600): The co-creator of TV royalty The Simpsons and Taxi who's spraying cash at Biden, Warren, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker.

Jeffrey Katzenberg ($2,800): The co-founder of DreamWorks Animation just launched a video platform called Quibi.

Dana Walden ($2,800): The recently appointed chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

Jane Fonda ($1,000): The famously and/or infamously political actress is also supporting fringe cowboy candidate Steve Bullock, apparently.

Stacey Snider ($1,000): The recently ousted chairman/CEO of 20th Century Fox Film.

Teri Hatcher ($250): The actor who stole our hearts as Susan Mayer on ABC's Desperate Housewives for eight seasons.

Michael Chiklis ($124): What a strangely arbitrary dollar amount from the actor behind cop Vic Mackey on FX's The Shield...

That number of celeb supporters puts Klobuchar at 7th out of 10 presidential hopefuls; California Senator Harris leads the pack with 70 nods, likely due to her proximity to Hollyweird. Click here to scroll through the entire collage of photoshopped heads and dollar amounts. It's a whole lotta fun, plus you learn fascinating tidbits like the fact Nic Cage is #YangGang.