The digital age is messing with your mind (and other art shows worth your time)

Exhibition Opening: Work from the 2017 Women's Art Institute

Where it’s at: The Catherine G. Murphy Gallery at St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.

What it’s about: For more than 15 years, the Women’s Art Institute, a program sponsored by St. Catherine University and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, has fostered community, dialogue, and support for women artists of all ages and disciplines. Each summer, the program culminates in an exhibition where the participants share their work.

Why you should go: This program is a wonderful opportunity for artists to grow and stretch in their work. Come see the fruits of this development and be introduced to the artists who participated in this year’s program.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Preview Party: Karin Broos

Where it’s at: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The American Swedish Institute offers a look at Swedish contemporary painter Karin Boos, known for her photo-realistic portrayals of women and family in her lush Swedish homeland. The preview will include music from folk duo Crow Call, as well as interactive activities by the artist collective A Conspiracy of Strange Girls. Plus, there will be appetizers and beverages from Fika.

Why you should go: Besides the obvious reason to go to this, which is the chance to hang out at the Turnblad Mansion with food and drink from Fika, you also get to take in the work of Karin Broos, who is quite well known in Sweden. Engage with her meditations on femininity and nature with these vivid paintings.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday.

Cyber Cerebrum

Where it’s at: Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artists Benja Wuest and Jacob Eidem engage with digital consciousness in this show. Using both analog and modern processes to create sculptures and paintings, the artists plunge into digital culture, reflecting on our current consciousness. The opening reception also features music by Stahlmann and Sands & Franco Baj.

Why you should go: If you haven’t gotten the memo, we are all cyborgs now. You might as well embrace it while checking out what Wuest and Eidem envision for our new reality.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday.

(Image courtesy Midway Contemporary Art; photo by Keelie Ritter)

Monster Drawing Rally

Where it’s at: Midway Contemporary Art, 527 Second Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Come pick up an extremely reasonably priced work of art at this fast paced event benefiting Midway Contemporary Art. In hour-long rounds, artists will be madly drawing away, with the finished works available for purchase (on a first come/first serve basis) for $35 a pop. Get your very own piece from the likes of Shana Kaplow, Drew Peterson, Bruce Tapola, Beatrix* Jar, and many more at this family-friendly event. A cash bar and food truck will be on hand as well.

Why you should go: You get a lot of bang for your fundraising buck with this event. You’re supporting a great arts organization and gallery, watching dozens of local artists in their element, and hopefully taking home a drawing or two of your very own.

When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday.