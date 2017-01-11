Though the details are sparse, Variety is reporting that the Coens will be working with Annapurna Television studios to create a Western miniseries, titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The brothers will be writing the script and directing.

There is also talk of adding a "theatrical element," though it is inclear at this time what the means. (The project may at one time have been considered for film.)

While some of the Coens' more recent projects, such as Hail Caesar!, have been a bit flashy, the Western genre is no strangers to the duo, as their No Country for Old Men and True Grit were both award-winning flicks.

The Coen brothers also serve as executive producers on Fargo, the television adaptation of the brothers' Oscar-winning 1996 film of the same name.

Television has become unpredictable in recent years, and that's pretty great. These days, non-premium cable is putting out highly respected programs and streaming services are funding their own exclusive -- and often innovatively original -- content.

So it's really no surprise that auteurs like the Coens are teaming up with TV production studios in hopes of creating something with less movie-studio input. J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook) are two other heavy-hitting directors with major TV projects in the works.