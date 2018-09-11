"Art Shanty Projects was unable to secure the major grant funding needed to cover a significant portion of our expenses for the 2019 program, contributing to a shortfall in excess of $85,000," says a statement sent out via email. "As a result of this situation, our Board is currently grappling with difficult decisions regarding the future of the program."

Since 2005, the Art Shanty Projects have invited people out to a frozen lake in the dead of winter to visit colorful shanties offering dance parties, science experiments, hands-on arts activities, swap meets, and performances.

Recent years have seen the Art Shanties grow and thrive; the organization acheived nonprofit status a few years ago, and last year's extended festival saw 40,000 people visit Lake Harriet in Minneapolis -- double the attendance of 2017.



While the project has had some major successes, the happening continues to rely on a variety of funding, including grants, donations, and sponsors. Last year, the organization began offering a $25 membership fee for individuals looking to contribute.

While the news is dire, there's hope that they can regroup; this isn't the first year that they have taken off. A community meeting is to be scheduled soon to discuss the future of the Art Shanty Project.

Find more info about the organization at www.artshantyprojects.org.