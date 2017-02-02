The Art Shanties return to the ice (and other artsy things to do this week)

Art Shanty Projects White Bear Lake

Feb 4th 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Feb 5th 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Feb 11th 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Free

Art Shanty Projects Opening Weekend



Where it’s at: White Bear Lake, Ramsey County Beach.

What it’s about: It’s that time of year again. The Art Shanty Projects are back on White Bear Lake with all kinds of art, shelter, performance, and activities for people of all ages. Besides the plethora of art shanties to visit, like old favorites the Chef Shanty and the Dance Shanty, plus fun new ones like Air Hockey on Ice, a shanty that simulates a car wash for humans, andShanty National Park. There will also be plenty of performances and activities from the likes of the Prairie Fire Ladies Choir, BodyCartography Project, and more.

Why you should go: The Art Shanty Projects are a total joy. And the thing is, with the weather we’ve been having lately, you really should go this weekend, just in case it warms up and future weekends are canceled. Hopefully that doesn’t happen, but you gotta get on the ice while the ice is cold.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Pillow Talk: New Work by Becca White



Where it’s at: The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Things get soft and squeezable at the White Page with Becca White’s “Pillow Talk.” For the project, White gathered audio recordings of conversations, and asked participants to submit journal entries, poems, and social-media posts around the topic of feminism. She’s using that fodder for an installation full of pillows and pussy discourse.

Why you should go: Sometimes the resistance means marching in the streets, and sometimes it’s visiting a room full of pillows. Check out the warmer, softer side of breaking down the patriarchy with White’s new work.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday.

Landlubber by Bruce Tapola

Where it’s at: Midway Contemporary Art, 527 Second Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artist Bruce Tapola shows his recent painting and sculptural work with a mix of sarcasm, biting political humor, and a experimental sensibility.

Why you should go: With a knack for using found objects and an irreverent approach, it’ll be just the thing for our mad times.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

Shana Kaplow and Emmett Ramstad



Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Shana Kaplow and Emmet Ramstad may work in different mediums, but you’ll see in this show a shared searching for the political through use of the body. Kaplow creates ink drawings. Ramstad makes wall installations that mine public bathrooms for source material. Both artists reflect, in abstract and often subtle ways, on the social and political forces our bodies move through every day.

Why you should go: Between Kaplow’s eerie, mesmerizing drawings and Ramstad’s thoughtful critique of surveillance and profiling, this promises to be a show not to miss.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday.