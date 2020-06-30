The 10 most expensive Twin Cities homes sold in 2020 (so far)

This installment's timing? Not great! As an eviction/foreclosure crisis looms and human suffering soars to historic levels across the globe due to COVID-19, showcasing the 1 percent's status-flexing lodging choices feels particularly weird.

But the luxury housing market is immune to the travails of the hoi polloi, chugging right along with eye-popping square footages and asking prices. It has been something of a transition year according to Ross Melby, our trusted Realtor source on the wheelings and dealings of mega-dollar Twin Cities properties.

"It’s safe to say 2020 has thrown us for a loop — or several," the Lakes Sotheby's agent tells us. "The last few years felt like a gold rush, referring to the legendary sales on Lake Minnetonka where we saw unbelievable price tags and land assemblies to drool over... I will go out on a limb and say tone has changed."

That rush cycle has slowed, Melby says, with high-end homes sitting on the market longer but still fetching record prices.... eventually. Buyers are looking for long-term investments, he says, noting an uptick in renovations instead of new constructions. In the age of Coronavirus, clients are seeking convertible spaces — like garages with finished office or den spaces up top — for holding work-from-home Zoom calls, Melby adds.

"I don’t expect any sharp spikes or declines in our market," he says. "We're experiencing a more 'normal' market in the luxury sector."

So far in 2020, 27 metro homes have been sold at the $2 million-plus tier. Those estates, on average, sat on the market for just under a year and closed for $2.8 million. What do the 10 most expensive look like? You might just say, a little something like this...

10. 6000 Fox Meadow Ln., Edina

Specs: 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 13,326 square feet, 3-stall garage, build in 1920

Original asking price: $6.2 million (Feb. 27, 2017)

Sale price: $2.8 million (June 1)

Days on market: 200

Listing pitch: "Grand Edina Lake Estate. Private 4.5 acres with over 375 ft of lakeshore. From the marble flooring to the crystal chandeliers, this home showcases immaculate details throughout! Chef's kitchen with sub-zero fridge, Thermador stove & double oven, granite counters & more. 6 spacious bedrooms on upper level including owner's suite with luxurious owner's bath - spa tub, dual sink & marble vanity. Over 12K finished sq. footage including indoor pool, conservatory, greenhouse & separate guest quarters."

9. 8 Park Ln., Minneapolis

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 5,950 square feet, 4-stall garage, built in 2002

Original asking price: $3.3 million (Feb. 4, 2019)

Sale price: $2.82 million (June 12)

Days on market: 494

Listing pitch: "An exemplary Minneapolis Lakes waterfront home in the style of acclaimed architect Robert A.M. Stern - where every detail is masterfully planned and superbly executed. A luxe calming material palette, warm marbles and stones, rich wood tones, spa bathrooms, exquisite kitchen, two owner's suites with dramatic volume, one-of-a-kind cascading stairwell, unique architectural details, hand-crafted moldings and custom built-ins and creative skylight accents. Designer landscaping includes extensive dry-stacked bluestone walls. Set on one of the most picturesque park-like city lots with sweeping water and nature vistas - and all-things water at your fingertips."

8. 275 Lake St. E #302, Wayzata

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,125 square feet, 2-stall garage, built in 2019

Original asking price: $2.8 million (April 2, 2019)

Sale price: $2.97 million (April 27)

Days on market: 391

Listing pitch: "Contemporary, forward thinking design sets this exciting new condominium community apart! Concrete construction w/steel stud framing for state of the art bldg. Generous room sizes and open design gives you the ultimate reason to check out Wayzata's newest condo development. Experience the Wayzata lifestyle. Enjoy the ease of walking to restaurants, shops, beach. Selling fast!"

7. 259 E Lake St. #204, Wayzata

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,550 square feet, 2-stall garage, built in 2017

Original asking price: $1.4 million (July 1, 2016)

Sale price: $2.97 (Jan. 30)

Days on market: 801 days

Listing pitch: "Wow! Views of Wayzata bay! This corner unit luxury condominium features a huge terrace and pocketing patio doors providing the ultimate indoor/outdoor living. Site is on the corner of Barry Ave and Lake Street across the street from the Boatworks and walkable to all downtown Wayzata has to offer."

6. 2760 Woolsey Ln., Woodland

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 7,373 square feet, 4-stall garage, built in 1941

Original asking price: $3.2 million (Jan. 9)

Sale price: $2.97 (May 8)

Days on market: 120

Listing pitch: "Spectacular Lake Minnetonka Estate on 3.61 acres inWoodland with 238 feet of frontage on picturesque Woolsey Pond. A long private tree-lined driveway leads down to the traditional brick and shake home. The gently sloping yard provides easy access to the permanent dock with 3 boat slips, and the yard is large enough for any activities, including a hockey rink. With over $3.5 million in recent renovations by Kyle Hunt Partners and Streeter & Associates, this home is move-in ready. Older touches like a wood-burning fireplace are preserved, while state of the art mechanical and technological systems provide modern convenience. The open floor-plan is focused on casual lake living and views of the yard and lake. There are 5 bedrooms on the upper level, with two master suites. Exceptional millwork and quality is evident throughout, and the home is warm and filled with natural light. Exceptional storage, including a walkup attic plus a garage accessed from the lake side for lake gear and toys."

5. 990 E Shady Ln., Wayzata

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,249 square feet, 2-stall garage, built in 1982

Original asking price: $3.5 million (Dec. 9, 2019)

Sale price: $3.2 million (Feb. 17)

Days on market: 71

Listing pitch: "Nature paints a different view every day from the ceiling to floor windows of this modern styled home. Located along the shores of Wayzata Bay, just minutes from the Wayzata Yacht Club and a short walk to the historic downtown village area. Featuring a great room with wood-burning fireplace, cathedral ceiling and main floor master suite with fireplace. The expansive lakeside deck wraps the home, providing fantastic space for entertaining. A lower level walkout features a den and two bedrooms with a tuck under, heated garage. Perfect for your custom updates or a creative new rebuild!"

4. 2427 E. Lake Of the Isles Pkwy., Minneapolis

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 8,474 square feet, 6-car garage, built in 1911

Original asking price: $6 million (Dec. 29, 2017)

Sale price: $4 million (March 9)

Days on market: 801

Listing pitch: "Designed by famed architect Frederick Soper, this signature Spanish Revival is one of the most legendary homes of the Twin Cities. Perched on a sprawling corner lot overlooking Lake Of The Isles, multi-tiered terraces wrap the home and offer sweeping lakeside views. Inside, a gallery of signature rooms--including a large owner's suite w/two spa baths, a world-class kitchen, theater rm, elevator, and unique solarium--dazzle with custom details, deluxe finishes, and high-end modern conveniences."

3. 6472 Smithtown Rd., Victoria

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 9,298 square feet, 4-stall garage, built in 2007

Original asking price: $4.7 million (May 23)

Sale price: $4.52 million (May 29)

Days on market: 7

Listing pitch: "Once in a lifetime opportunity to own the best and most compelling home on 160 ft of west facing Smithtown Bay. Surrounded by water views on both sides, never miss the incredible lake sunsets or morning sunrises that will continually amaze you. This Custom built home has every feature in mind by Stonewood Builders and design by Kathy Alexander. The new gourmet kitchen is spacious, light and bright. The meticulously thought-out floor plan, coffer ceilings and wood trim detail can only be found in the most elite custom homes. Luxurious master suite with panoramic views of the lake. Master walk in closet that will fit every need plus more. Enjoy lake lifestyle from the picturesque screened porch with cozy fireplace. Lower level walk out is just steps from the lake with the best elevation. The house is even outfitted with an Irish pub, wine/tasting room, exercise room and a game room/sport court to be enjoyed by all. Over-sized 4 car garage with heated floors make this a collectors dream."

2. 3125 Fox St., Orono

Specs: 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 7,959 square feet, 7-stall garage, built in 1952

Original asking price: $6 million (June 20, 2019)

Sale price: $5 million (Feb. 28)

Days on market: 253

Listing pitch: "Only once in a blue moon does a landmark property, forever situated on 8 private acres overlooking nearly 340 feet of Maxwell Bay on Lower Lake Minnetonka, find its way to the real estate market. Welcome to 3125 Fox Street. Perfectly built in 1952 and meticulously brought into today's design and expected standards, flows this south facing home with main floor master, dining, living room, family room and screened-in sleeping porch along with all second floor bedrooms taking in serene pictorial views of the water."

1. 430 Ferndale Rd. W., Wayzata

Specs: 6 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, 18,649 square feet, 6-stall garage, built in 2003

Original asking price: $9.45 million (March 13, 2017)

Sale price: $5.5 million (May 29)

Days on market: 756

Listing pitch: "Hidden Ferndale A+ Lakeshore Estate! A ready to move in custom home within walking distance to downtown Wayzata. This luxury home has every amenity including indoor and outdoor pools, home theater, golf simulator, grand main floor master suite, and the finest finishes. Includes a 1bd/1ba apartment with full amenities including living room, kitchen, laundry, and walk in closet. 2 garages boast a 6-car capacity! Located on 2.61 private acres of prime lakeshore, with 180 feet of commanding southerly views of the main lake."

