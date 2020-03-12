Thanks, coronavirus: St. Paul, Minneapolis cancel St. Patrick’s Day Parades

Today has been a whirlwind of cancelations, rescheduling, and postponements from various organizations, including large concert venues, art museums, festivals, and sporting events. (You can read our running list here, or check out music announcements here.)

Basically, we’re really going to be getting our money’s worth out of our streaming services for the next couple of weeks.

And now, St. Patrick’s Day is pretty much not happening, as the two organizations that put together the parades in St. Paul and Minneapolis have announced that festivities have been canceled.

First up, St. Paul. Here’s a taste of the statement released from St. Patrick’s Association Inc.:

Today, representatives of our association met with various city officials representing Ramsey County Department of Health, MN Department of Health, The St. Paul Mayor’s Office, and other local business owners and event planners. After carefully monitoring the situation throughout the week regarding COVID-19 and working with these officials, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade of St. Paul. We take the health and safety of our members, volunteers, participants, spectators, and community very seriously. This would have been our 54th year celebrating, and we did not make this decision lightly.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association kept it short and sweet:

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we have been asked alongside other cities across the nation to cancel our parade to prevent further spreading of the virus.

We thank you for your support this year in raising money for Camp Needlepoint.

So, that’s it, folks. This Tuesday it’s probably best to stay home, crack open a Guinness, and fire up the old Hulu account. Stay safe, everyone.

