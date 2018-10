TC Horror Fest review: Danger on the Greenway, campfire tales, and other terrors

Twin Cities Horror Festival 2018 The Southern Theater

It's a Fringe-like smorgasbord of hour-long stage shows by various artists, with the important condition that every one is, in some way or another, horrific. We'll be post a selection of capsule reviews here, with updates added as the festival continues through Nov. 4.

Dream County

LandmanLand

It's 1975, and Cousin Clem (Sam Landman) hosts a low-budget kids' TV show that involves regular visits to a magical land called Dream County. Somewhere between Mr. Rogers' Land of Make-Believe and H.R. Pufnstuf's Living Island, Dream County is inhabited by furry goof Fluffy Tuff (Jared Reise); bantering hand puppets Chummy and Crummy (both Brad Erickson); and the majestic Queenie (Suzanne Victoria Cross) with her faithful servant Pirth de Pirth (Kelsey Cramer).

They live in fear of a malevolent villain — who seems to have disappeared, along with Cousin Clem himself. Stuck in a perpetual now, the characters poignantly continue to hit their camera marks as they soldier on, wondering if Cousin Clem will ever return. The man (Dave Gangler) who does eventually tumble through Clem's portal brings an answer, but the residents of Dream County aren't sure they want to know.

Writer/director Landman has a fantastic premise, realized in style with a creative team including Derek Lee Miller ("set formation"), Mary Farrell ("costume realization"), and Gordon Smuder ("puppet design/fabrication"). Cramer is a standout as her increasingly desperate character tries to hold everything together, but the most deliciously horrific moment comes as Dream County's facade falls apart: the two puppets succumb to the temptation to look down and see where, exactly, their bodies go.

Greenway

Tom Reed

If scares are most effective when they're most plausible, writer/director Tom Reed nails it with the spine-tinglingly relatable Greenway. His characters face the question that many Minneapolis bicyclists consider every night: Do you stick to the streets, where careening cars constantly threaten to clip you, or do you take the very convenient, car-free trail that also happens to be a dark, sunken trench?

Reed's script pointedly corrects the '80s slasher trope that posits young adults fucking in showy, unproblematic bliss until a guy in a mask shows up to stab them. In Greenway, Eva (Emily Rose Duea) is manipulated onto the eponymous bike path by a friend (Michael Rogers) who thinks he can guilt her into sleeping with him. When she blows him off, she's left alone on the Greenway with only her Bluetooth speaker and the Spice Girls to protect her. That may not be enough.

Clever staging, with bikes mounted on rolling platforms, adds to the effect of this cringe-inducing show that, despite its fantastic elements, feels uncomfortably real: a Legend of Sleepy Hollow for the 21st century urbanite.

A Morbid History of Sons and Daughters

The Vincent Hovis Experience

What's a horror festival without some creepy stories around a campfire? Add a guitar, and you've proved once again what the Fringe has taught us well: Literally anything can be a musical.

This ensemble-created piece directed by Allison Witham has Lydia (Gracie Kay Anderson) and Nora (Amanda Verstegen) cracking a tallboy and settling in for accounts of three macabre characters. Ephraim (Keith Hovis) is a lonely, troubled man who loves company — living or dead. John (Derek Lee Miller) starts assembling a lifesize doll, and you know that's not going to end well. Katherine (Leslie Vincent) works as a server at a cafe, and when she recognizes a customer from her past, she decides his order is not going to be over easy.

With the performers playing a range of instruments, the killers pour out their hearts in song: think Assassins, but less pretentious. It's all good creepy fun until the stories turn out to be tied together, and we realize the fire might not be the only thing that's dying at this campsite.

The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Reverent Matt's Monster Science

Matt Kessen strolls onstage in a suit, brandishing a pipe and browsing his notes. What's this going to be, you might wonder...a lecture? Why yes, that's precisely what it's going to be. Settle in for a little learning about the darker depths of the human imagination, with a few chuckles along the way. Maybe grab something from the bar on your way in.

Kessen is actually delivering two different talks at the festival. "Sympathy for the Devil" is a fast-paced history of Jack Scratch, who turns out to have even more different names than you know. This was the lecture Kessen delivered at the festival's opening night on Thursday, with a PowerPoint presentation that included historical illustrations, pop-culture gags, and Hollywood portrayals that probably make this the Horror Festival debut of the late George Burns.

That talk will repeat on Saturday (Oct. 27), then Kessen swaps it up to delve into "Demons of the Deep Blue Sea" on Oct. 30, Nov. 2, and Nov. 3. If you like his style, there's much more where that came from: his website catalogs podcast episodes and upcoming talks that manifest Kessen's detailed knowledge about seemingly every corner of mythological lore.