Taylor Swift drag/dance party, poetry crawl, Low: Free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Free virtual hangouts. This week Theater Mu's artistic director Lily Tung Crystal hosts the creators of Cambodian Rock Band, one of the most produced shows in the nation. They’ll talk about how the show was brought to life, as well as their artistic projects and how they’re lifting themselves and others through this time. The hangout will be broadcast on Facebook Live, and you can register (and donate directly to Mu's artistic community) at theatermu.org/virtual-signup. 7 p.m. April 17; Free.

Low

A weekly live performance series from the Duluth indie veterans called "It's Friday, I'm in Low." 3 p.m. on Instagram.

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday. 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Dumb Machine

One-woman solo improv show featuring Jill Bernard, presented by Huge Theater. Show is broadcast on Facebook live. 10:30 p.m. April 17; Free.

Mark Mallman Wilson Webb

Mark Mallman: Alone/Alive Solo Live Stream

The legendary local performer known for his epic live shows and innovative musical tests of endurance strips things down for a live solo performance broadcast from Studio Cardboard City. His set will feature a cross section of tunes from throughout Mallman's career, or as he puts it, "songs from pre-dystopia to the current upside down." Visit the event's Facebook page for the livestream. 8 p.m. April 17; Free.

Glensheen Mansion Virtual Tour

One week after closing its doors due to COVID-19, the Glensheen Mansion has launched a 360-degree virtual tour experience led by director Dan Hartman, one of the few people allowed on the estate at the moment. Hartman explores favorite rooms on the grounds, popular locations with guests, and providing access to previously closed spaces and rare items from the collection. There is also a newly launched tour app that has maps and audio descriptions for nearly every room in the mansion, as well as an eye-spy treasure book to help you explore the mansion. Those features can be found at glensheen.org. Virtual tours will continue every weekday at 8 a.m. CST via Facebook Live. 8 a.m. every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. Free.

Midway Mic

Open mic night featuring a variety of comedians, hosted by Derek Meyers. Streaming at Meyers' Instagram: @derek_is_meeeee. 9 p.m. every Fri. Free.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings. 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Taylor James Donskey

“From his wall covered in Nat Geo maps,” Taylor James Donskey will provide two full hours of music and “uplifting commentary,” including two songs made up on the spot. He suggests you send emojis. 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Bad Bad Hats Zoe Prinds-Flash

SATURDAY:

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more. 4 p.m. YouTube.

Taylor Swift Digital Dance Party

Flip Phone presents an online dance party featuring pop-up drag performances, requested songs, and a Taylor costume contest. 9-11 p.m. Join Zoom meeting using password 093511.

Michael Shines

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance." 7:30 p.m. Facebook.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals. 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Saturday Circuit hosted by YWCA Minneapolis

Work out with EG. Find it on Facebook and Zoom. Saturdays in April, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Poetry Crawl

Featuring readings from Laurel Anderson, Tom Anderson, Marge Barrett, Nancy Cosgriff, Mary Fernstrum, Gayle Knutson, Kathy Lewis, and Greg Seist. Presented by the Marine Community Library. Streaming and additional info at marinecommunitylibrary.org/calendar. 7 p.m. April 18; Free.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m. April 18; Free.

The Brave New Workshop Goes Viral

Weekly digital series featuring original episodes filled with humor, storytelling, and interviews, presented by the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre. The series will feature all-new episodes every Saturday night at 8 p.m. streaming on Facebook Live and at bravenewworkshop.com. All contributions made during the broadcasts help support the organization while their regular operations must remain closed. 8 p.m. every Sat. Free.

Danny Diamond & Anna Lethert

SUNDAY:

Danny Diamond and Anna Lethert

Virtual concert featuring dancer Anna Lethert and fiddle player Danny Diamond, broadcast from their home. 3 p.m. at Celtic Junction's Facebook page.

Magic Mirror Virtual Experiences

Pop-up dance classes, craft, story times, slumber parties, game nights, and more hosted by fairy tale princesses via Facebook live. Click "interested" to get updates, and check out a sampling in the "discussion" section of their Facebook page. Free. 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Vicky Emerson

"We'll do a recipe, play three songs and also help someone," the Americana singer says of her new Sunday series. "Think of this show as Mr. Rogers with Chardonnay." 5 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together. 11 a.m. on Facebook

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both. 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook

Not free, but also this weekend:

Green Card Voices Virtual Story Stitch Gala: Telling Stories, Becoming Neighbors

Online fundraiser and celebration of immigrants who positively serve the community. Tickets and more info greencardvoices.com/gala2020. 4-6:30 p.m. April 18; $55; $90 couple tickets.