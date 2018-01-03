Tattoo arts, dog expo: A-List 1.3-9

WEDNESDAY 1.3

Solomon Georgio

Acme Comedy Co.

Thirty-six-year-old comedian Solomon Georgio is “openly gay... most of the time.” He was born to Ethiopian refugees in Sudan, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1985 when he was three years old. His “very religious, very uptight” parents initially settled in St. Louis, Missouri, because they “wanted to be introduced to racism,” he jokes. After relocating to Fresno, then Seattle, Georgio ran away in 1999, ending up in L.A., where he did his first open mic at the age of 17. He bombed and got booed offstage. Though he returned to Seattle, he didn’t give up comedy, and he eventually returned to L.A. to hone a standup act that calls out racism, homophobia, bullying, and, of all things, Fig Newtons. This year, he debuted his half-hour special on Comedy Central and released a raunchy comedy album, Homonégro Superior, in which he riffs on things like masturbating and fisting. Georgio’s act is definitely NSFW, but it just might be the comedic relief you need after a long day’s work. 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday. $15-$25. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —Erica Rivera

THURSDAY 1.4

Spit Shade

Gamut Gallery

Tattoo artists create masterpieces on human bodies, though often skin isn’t their only canvas. This weekend, skilled ink artists will be in town for the ninth annual Tattoo Arts Convention in downtown Minneapolis. Many will also be stopping by Gamut Gallery for a showcase featuring creative efforts made outside the studio. Lindsee Boyer of Bee Ink and Nate Vincent Szklarski of Saint Sabrina’s have helped put this show together, which will include local and national inkers. The opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, January 4, will feature tunes from the ’60s (lots of the Kinks) and ’90s hip-hop from DJ No Pants. Meanwhile, the exhibit finale from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 20, will include a DJ set by Bobby Kahn. Free; $5 opening reception. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. Through January 20 —Jessica Armbruster

Eddie Ifft

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Pittsburgh native Eddie Ifft can’t wait to be back in front of a Midwest crowd. “The audiences there really get into it, and they go with everything. It’s funny, everybody thinks Middle America is this place that’s uptight, but I have better shows there than I do on the coastal regions,” Ifft says. “I’m not a Democrat, I’m not Republican, but I would say a lot of my views are pretty liberal thinking. I was in Indiana once, and they went more with the jokes better than the crowds in San Francisco where they’re all, ‘Oooh!,’ with the political correctness.” Ifft has a degree in political science. “Everybody finds that interesting,” he says from his home in Los Angeles. A job in that field, though, just never worked out. “I tried it, but I pretty much got fired from every job I ever had. I need a job where I’m the boss.” 16+; 21+ later shows. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$42.95. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

The Voysey Inheritance

JSB Tek Box

The Voysey Inheritance suggests that corruption remains a distressingly prevalent cultural legacy. The debased ethics within it could be drawn from any contemporary account of corporate impropriety. British playwright Harley Granville Barker, writing in the 1900s, follows the well-intended Edward Voysey as he is shocked to learn that his family’s financial firm has been swindling its clients for over 20 years. The revelation of these misdeeds instigates a series of reactions from Edward’s family and associates, most of whom have profited from the ongoing crimes and see no reason to stop now. They justify their infractions with an absurd slate of self-serving rhetoric. The piece was adapted by Michael Dufault for upstart theater company Mosaic Productions, which has attracted deserved attention for previous stagings of Almost, Maine and the 2017 Fringe Fest favorite Gruesome Playground Injuries. The show is in preview Thursday, January 4. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $15-$30. Cowles Center for Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3600. Through January 14 —Brad Richason

Out There: Teatro El Público

Walker Art Center

Things are about to get weird at the Walker Art Center, as Out There returns for a series of experimental performance-art pieces by troupes from around the world. The festival kicks off with Teatro El Público. The Havana-based company will be revisiting Sophocles’ Antigone, an ancient Greek tale of a woman who fights against tyranny in order to give her disgraced brother an honorable burial. Teatro El Público will bring the piece into the present through graphic newsreel footage, nods to counterculture, and heightened fashion statements. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $25. 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 1.5

9th Annual Tattoo Arts Convention

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention draws crowds with its eclectic assortment of attractions for tattoo enthusiasts and newbies alike. The weekend-long event offers the opportunity to meet special guests from the tattooing world, including extensively inked actor Robert LaSardo, artists from renowned studios, and personalities drawn from such TV programs as Ink Master and Best Ink. Unorthodox entertainment options, influenced by sideshow traditions, abound here, encompassing extreme body modifications, human suspension, acrobatics, and burlesque. Contests will be held, giving attendees a chance to shine recognition on both the bearer and the artist. As for the latter, a Friday seminar titled “The Other Half of Tattooing” will expound upon using social media to promote a business. Perhaps the most effective means of building buzz, however, might just be through the artistry displayed in the tattoos given during the convention. With a dizzying assortment of artists available, folks can walk away with an enduringly expressive souvenir all their own. 2 p.m. to midnight Friday; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. $20; $40 for a three-day pass. 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Brad Richason



Rhinoceros

Theatre In the Round

Despite Rhinoceros’ many parallels to our current cultural moment, this caustically absurdist work by French-Romanian playwright Eugène Ionesco was created in 1959 as a reaction to rising tides of fascism. Rather than focusing on a despotic order of his day, however, Ionesco found an allegorical approach in the tale of a small French town whose populace begin to notice an utterly inexplicable transformation of fellow citizens into rampaging rhinos. Even as the townspeople debate the nature (and even the reality) of these creatures, the morphing accelerates, compelling the remaining humans to reassess their initial opposition to the seemingly unstoppable animals. While Rhinoceros argues that a great many are all too willing to trade individual responsibility for the comforts of group conformity, Ionesco suggests that resistance is possible even against all odds. Doing so, however, requires an acknowledgment of the danger, a prospect likely to be clear when Theatre in the Round Players depicts the unnervingly familiar scenario on its intimate stage. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010. Through January 28 —Brad Richason

CAVE Film Festival

Bryant-Lake Bowl

Artist-run group Cellular Cinema is hosting a festival of Cinematic and Audio Visual Experimentation (CAVE) this week. Taking place at the cozy Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, the event features films by local artists and out-of-town guests. There will also be workshops and a potluck, because this is Minnesota after all. Things kick off on Friday with a screening of works by local artists Jonathan Kaiser, Kate Casanova, Julie Kouneski, Trevor Adams, and John Akre, followed by a second screening of shorts by Montreal-based Guillaume Vallée. On Saturday, Arab-American arts organization Mizna teams up with filmmaker Andrea Shaker to curate a set, with later screenings by Orlando-based Christopher Harris and Milwaukee-based Jesse McLean. The festival wraps up with a Bolex camera workshop with Harris on Sunday, followed by a showcase of the workshop results. Come meet folks experimenting in film and related forms. 2 and 7 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday. $10. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737.Through Saturday —Sheila Regan

Land O’Lakes Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show

Saint Paul Rivercentre

The most intense showdown of 2018 takes place in St. Paul, as 192 dog breeds will pull out all the stops to be named Best in Show at the annual Land O’Lakes Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show. The event features hundreds of dogs participating in a variety of different events, including flyball, disc dog, weight pulling, and herding, as well as the always-popular pet tricks competition. There are also a number of nonprofits and vendors promoting activities that humans can benefit from. These include search and rescue, therapy, mobility assistance, PTSD support, and more. New for this year, the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje and the Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen breeds will be eligible to win their first championship titles. We’re not sure what those words mean, but we’re guessing they are extremely cute and very good dogs. Pop some extra Claritin and get ready to “Awwww!” super hard. For tickets and more info, visit landolakeskennelclub.org. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 seniors and veterans; $5 kids 5-12. 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800. Through Sunday —Patrick Strait

Kathryn Nobbe

SATURDAY 1.6

Athena’s Armor: Meditations on Shielding

Form + Content Gallery

Kathryn Nobbe’s exhibition of two- and three-dimensional mixed-media work could not be more timely. Titled “Athena’s Armor: Meditations on Shielding,” the show taps into our growing distress over environmental devastation, digital and organic hybridization, and our exaltation over the growing power of women who are speaking up and silencing their harassers. In creating her works, Nobbe combines traditional painting, drawing, and sculptural techniques with digital technology to make pieces that dance between the realms of science and art, myth and metaphor. She seeks to make the universal personal, and succeeds. There will be a public reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, January 6. Free. 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151. Through January 27, 2018 —Camille LeFevre

Wrestlepalooza XI

First Avenue

While people think of WWE Wrestlemania as the pinnacle of professional wrestling, in Minnesota there is no bigger platform for face-smashing, high-flying, blood-soaked chaos than Wrestlepalooza. Taking over First Avenue for its 11th installment, Wrestlepalooza will feature “The Anarchist” Arik Cannon, Candice LeRae, Air Wolf, Space Monkey, and a massive cast of over-the-top superstars who will bring the hard-hitting action. Meanwhile, burlesque performers Sweetpea and Scarlette Revolver provide the sex appeal as punk vets Off With Their Heads put a soundtrack to the madness. If you’ve never been to a Wrestlepalooza event, it’s unlike anything else: part wrestling match, part variety show, part booze-fueled clusterfuck. Both die-hard wrestling fans and curious first-timers will be screaming, cheering, and chanting all night, as there is no shortage of memorable moments and insane surprises, which sets Wrestlepalooza apart from any other wrestling show—or really any show, for that matter—you’ve ever seen. Tickets always sell out, so throw on that ratty DX T-shirt from high school and make a move. 7 p.m. $25-$35. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Patrick Strait

A Stocking Full of Awesome VII

The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre

Sharp knives, axes, and arrows aren’t typical props at a Brave New Workshop show. They are, however, pretty casual fare for the weapon-wielding Danger Committee crew. The group began years ago when founders Jason LeMay and Mick Lunzer won gold at international juggling competitions, and later Caleb McEwen joined the team. Together they blow off steam during a show that mixes comedy and stunts. The guys are regulars at the Renaissance Festival, and they have appeared on America’s Got Talent. Prepare for an evening of flaming knives, unicycles, spinning wheels, and razor-sharp machetes. 7 to 9 p.m. $12-$16. 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-6620. —Jessica Armbruster