Tattersall goes full tiki at Psycho Suzi's (and other free things to do)

Tattersall Pop-Up Tiki Bar

Psycho Suzi's is known for delicious tiki drinks that pack one hell of a punch. At this unique pop-up, mixologists from Tattersall will be doing their own take on getting a Hawaii-style buzz. The takeover begins at 6 p.m. in the Shangri-La Bar upstairs. 21+. 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.

The Evolving World of Local Breweries

Our craft-beer scene continues to thrive. This Monday, leaders from three breweries of note -- Surly, Indeed, and Bauhaus -- will share stories of their triumphs, failures, and all the good pints in between. Joe Alton, editor-in-chief at the Growler, will moderate the talk. There will also be beer sampling at this talk. Monday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wedge Table, 2412 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-465-8844.

Latino, Art Migration

Let's not build a wall, let's build a bridge. For "Latino, Art Migration," the work of 15 local Latino artists will be featured. They'll be exploring personal immigration experiences through a variety of mediums, including photography, painting, sculpture, and installation. 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Concordia University Art Gallery,1301 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; 651-641-8278.