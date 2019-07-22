Target’s 2019 Halloween collection has wheelchair, sensory-friendly costumes

Enter Target, which is getting in on the adaptable costume market, offering a handful of ready-made looks for kids. This year’s line features three looks, two specifically for children in wheelchairs.

Both wheelchair covers can be cut to fit the spokes, and both outfits come with ease of use functionality.

Cool looks for kids' wheels Target.com

The mega-corporation is also selling two sensory-friendly costumes, a unicorn and a shark. According to Target.com, this means that the fabric is extra soft and plush, the seams are flat, there are no tags, and there’s a hidden opening on the stomach area. You can also remove attachments easily.

Dang, these are very cute. Target.com

Other highlights and dubious choices from the collection include this very Minnesota lumberjack, which could easily pass for the OG legend, Paul Bunyan.

Adorable! Target.com

Target has also gone all out with Stranger Things gear. Most of it, however, probably already resides in your closet, or could be found for a fraction of the price at a local thrift store.

These aren't costumes, these are the kinds of thing you wear to Transmission at the VFW. Target.com

If there’s going to be a costume controversy this year, these two getups are good contenders. (Seriously, why are these kind of costumes still being sold in 2019?)

Even the dog knows that something's not right here. Target.com

You can check out Target’s massive Halloween section online.